National Football League With Vikings out, Aaron Rodgers reportedly still in 'no rush' to decide on future Published Mar. 19, 2025 12:38 p.m. ET

If you're hoping for Aaron Rodgers to make a decision soon on where he'll play football next — or if he'll even play again at all — you might have to wait quite a bit longer.

The veteran quarterback is "in no rush at all" to make a free agent decision, a source close to the situation reportedly told ESPN.

Rodgers had reportedly been hoping to sign with the Vikings. But Minnesota isn't interested in signing Rodgers at the moment, sticking with its plan to start J.J. McCarthy for the 2025 NFL season, according to multiple reports.

The Vikings had been a potential Rodgers suitor considering their developments at quarterback this offseason. Sam Darnold, who helped Minnesota go 14-3 last season, left for a three-year, $100.5 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks at the onset of free agency. Not long after, Daniel Jones, who backed up Darnold at the end of the season, agreed to a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts, where he's expected to compete with Anthony Richardson for the starting job.

Those moves, along with Nick Mullens signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars, have left McCarthy as the Vikings' only quarterback. While Minnesota made a major investment in McCarthy last offseason when it selected him with the 10th overall pick in the NFL Draft, he has yet to play a regular-season snap due to the meniscus tear he suffered last preseason.

As the Vikings will ride with McCarthy, there are a pair of other teams willing to do the same with Rodgers. The New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers remain the known suitors for the four-time MVP.

The Steelers view Rodgers as the best quarterback option to help elevate their team, FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano recently reported. Pittsburgh had been interested in keeping Justin Fields, but he opted to sign with the New York Jets as the Steelers waited on Rodgers. Russell Wilson, who was the Steelers' starter for the majority of the season, is also a free agent, recently taking visits with the Cleveland Browns and Giants.

New York's decision to host Wilson for a visit, though, hasn't taken the Giants out of the Rodgers sweepstakes. The Giants are willing to meet Rodgers' financial demands, although they believe they're at the bottom of the list of teams he's willing to play for, according to Vacchiano.

Both the Steelers and Giants are looking for improved quarterback play. Pittsburgh has made the playoffs in each of the past two years, but low production from the quarterback position prevented it from winning a playoff game in either season. The Steelers bolstered their passing game in a big way earlier in March, trading for standout wide receiver DK Metcalf to pair with George Pickens.

Vikings decide not to sign Aaron Rodgers

New York, meanwhile, needs improved quarterback play in order to help general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll save their jobs. Their bet on Jones following the 2022 season backfired, winning just nine games in the past two years as they've had one of the league's worst offenses.

Unlike the Steelers, the Giants have a strong possibility of landing one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. With the third overall pick, the Giants plan to draft a quarterback, according to Vacchiano.

