National Football League NFL Divisional Round Big Bets recap: Bettor turns $50 into $24k Published Jan. 20, 2025 1:53 p.m. ET

NFL divisional-round odds meant just four games on the docket. So there were fewer opportunities to string together potentially big parlay wins.

But an Illinois customer of Caesars Sports found the schedule more than adequate.

In fact, the bettor needed just one game to turn $50 into nearly $24,000.

More on that wager, along with other notable parlays, unique wins and other big bets — winners and losers alike — as we recap NFL playoff betting.

Parlay Partay

There’s nothing quite like turning a little into a lot. Or better still, a whole lot.

For Sunday’s Rams-Eagles game, a bettor put $50 on a single-game player-prop parlay:

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee to score a touchdown

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley to score two or more touchdowns

Rams receiver Demarcus Robinson to have 60 or more receiving yards

Barkley to have 170 or more rushing yards

Add up all those options — particularly Barkley blowing up for 170-plus rushing yards — and you’ve got odds of +47500. Or in more relatable form, 475/1.

Halfway through the first quarter, Higbee scored to put the Rams up 7-6. Teammate Robinson had just three catches on the day, but totaled 74 yards.

And Barkley went absolutely nuts. He had touchdown runs of 62 and 78 yards on his way to 205 rushing yards on 26 carries, and the Eagles won 28-22.

So the bettor won, as well, turning that fifty bucks into $23,750.

Thanks to a ridiculous amount of scoring in the Commanders’ 45-31 road upset of the Lions, a FanDuel Sportsbook customer turned just $5 into $1,200.

The bettor had a six-player anytime touchdown parlay, and all six players found the end zone.

Parlay Partay, Part II

There were a few more interesting parlay payouts this weekend. Perhaps the most intriguing one — though not the most profitable — came at FanDuel Sportsbook.

On Sunday’s two games — Rams vs. Eagles, then Ravens vs. Bills — a bettor put $25 on each team to score two or more touchdowns and two or more field goals.

It barely happened in the first game. Colby Parkinson’s 4-yard TD catch for the Rams, with 2:48 remaining, clinched the first half of the bet.

The second game was almost as close for the bettor. Bills place-kicker Tyler Bass got both of his field goals in the fourth quarter, the second with 3:29 remaining, in Buffalo’s 27-25 victory.

At odds of +5000 (50/1), the bettor turned that $25 into $1,250. Not a bad day’s work.

On the more lucrative side, a couple of Caesars customers pocketed five-digit profits, on a 10-leg parlay and a seven-leg parlay. This is a good time to remind you that 10-leg and seven-leg parlays rarely hit.

Keep in mind that those kinds of bets are a bookmaker’s dream.

In these cases, though, both hit. The seven-leg play, on a $500 bet, turned a profit of $16.062.50, while the 10-leg $25 parlay cashed out for $12,621.

Superstar Pairing Parlay

It’s hard to go wrong with Saquon Barkley and Josh Allen. That was the case for a FanDuel Sportsbook customer on Sunday.

The bettor put $50 on a two-leg parlay of the Eagles running back scoring two or more touchdowns, and the Bills quarterback scoring two or more touchdowns.

As noted above, Barkley had two long touchdown jaunts in the Eagles’ win. Allen also had two TD runs, both in the second quarter.

At odds of +3500, the bettor profited $1,750 (total payout $1,850).

Here’s Hoping You Had It

It’s not all about cashing out wild parlays for thousands or tens of thousands of dollars. When you multiply any wager even by 10 or 15, and that wager comes through, it’ll nicely fatten your wallet.

Ravens wideout Rashod Bateman was +1300 to score the first TD in Sunday’s game against the Bills. On the first drive of the game, Lamar Jackson marched Baltimore right down the field, finishing with a 16-yard scoring pass to Bateman.

If you’d put ten bucks on Bateman, then you’d have an extra $130 in your pocket. A hundred-dollar bet would’ve put you up $1,300.

Similarly, Commanders running back Jeremy McNichols was +1300 to score a touchdown at any time. McNichols hit paydirt midway through the fourth quarter, for Washington’s final score in the shocking 45-31 victory at Detroit.

A smaller but no less exhilarating win: The Commanders’ defense was +850 to score a touchdown against the Lions. In the second quarter, Washington safety Quan Martin picked off Jared Goff and ran it back 40 yards for a TD.

I’d take turning $10 into an $85 profit anytime.

I Like Big Bets And I Cannot Lie

Per usual, there was a gaggle of major wagers on NFL divisional-round odds. Caesars Sports reported the following big bets:

$110,000 Commanders +9.5 vs. Lions. As noted above, Washington rolled to a 45-31 outright win. So the bettor profited $100,000 (total payout $210,000).

$110,000 Texans +8 vs. Chiefs . Houston lost by nine, 23-14. So that’s a charitable contribution to the house.

$110,000 Lions moneyline -550 vs. Commanders. Oof. Detroit, a 9-point favorite, needed only to win the game in order for this bet to cash. No such luck.

$48,000 Texans-Chiefs Under 41.5. With 37 total points, the bettor pocketed $43,636 in profit (total payout $91,636).

$28,000 Bills +1 vs. Ravens. Short underdog Buffalo won 27-25, and the bettor profited $25,455 (total payout $53,455).

As the stakes get higher, so too will some of these big bets. Don’t be surprised if Conference Championship Weekend sees some mid-six-figure wagers.

And without question, there’ll be multiple million-dollar wagers on the Super Bowl.

