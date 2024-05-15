National Football League New York Giants to be featured in new, offseason version of 'Hard Knocks' Published May. 15, 2024 12:00 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

HBO, NFL Films and Skydance Sports are adding another twist to the long-running hit television show "Hard Knocks."

The New York Giants will be featured in the first-ever offseason edition of the show. It marks the first time that "Hard Knocks" will follow a team during the offseason ahead of training camp.

The show will provide a behind-the-scenes look at how Giants general manager Joe Schoen and other members of the organization "navigate the critical offseason period from January to July 2024, from the NFL Scouting Combine to free agency, to the NFL Draft and team minicamp," according to a press release.

Even though the Giants are coming off a 6-11 season in 2023, they had an interesting offseason. They lost star running back Saquon Barkley in free agency to a division rival. Daniel Jones' status as the team's starting quarterback has been questioned throughout the offseason as they signed Drew Lock.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rumors also persisted throughout the offseason that the Giants were considering selecting a quarterback with the sixth pick or trading up in order to do so in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, the Giants wound up standing pat and selecting LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers.

"We are incredibly proud that 'Hard Knocks' is widely thought of as one of the most successful and entertaining unscripted sports franchises ever produced," NFL Films senior executive Ross Ketover said in a statement. "To be able to expand on the 'Hard Knocks' universe, and with an elite franchise in the Giants while they celebrate their 100th season, is a privilege for all of us at NFL Films."

While there's a new iteration of "Hard Knocks" coming, the usual edition of the show that follows teams during training camp is still expected to air later this summer. It hasn't been announced which team the show will follow for the training camp version this summer. The New York Jets were featured in last year's edition, having the show forced upon them by NFL rules as no other team volunteered. The Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints are the only three teams that can have the show forced upon them this year.

Could Bill Belichick and Dak Prescott go to the Giants?

An in-season version of "Hard Knocks" was created in 2021, with the show following a team in the back half of the regular season. However, the NFL's owners approved a change that will allow the show to follow a whole division for the in-season iteration of the show in 2024.

The first episode of the new offseason edition of "Hard Knocks" will air on July 2, with new episodes being released every subsequent Tuesday through July 30.

share