National Football League Eagles suddenly with much at stake in Week 18 matchup vs. Giants 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Giants were once locked in a desperate battle for a spot in the playoffs — a battle they figured would come right down to their final game. The Eagles were cruising for most of the season, having built a seemingly insurmountable lead in the race for the top seed in the NFC.

Then somehow, over the past three weeks, the stretch run became a scene from the movie "Trading Places." Or maybe "Freaky Friday." Their fates were flopped. Up is now down. The Giants are now the team that can rest its players.

And it's the once-dominant Eagles who are suddenly in desperate need of a win in Sunday's matchup.

"Nobody said it was going to be easy," said Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham. "We know our issues and we know what's up. I think we'll be just fine. We have a special team. We just have to go out there and prove it."

The Eagles spent the first 14 weeks of the season proving it, running out to a 13-1 record and looking like an easy Super Bowl favorite in the NFC. Then quarterback Jalen Hurts injured his shoulder in Chicago and Philly had to scramble behind backup Gardner Minshew. But even then, the Eagles still had a three-game lead in the division and the conference with three weeks to go. Even after they narrowly lost in Dallas one week later things still seemed OK.

It was only after the Eagles' loss at home to the Saints last Sunday, which dropped them to 13-3, when it finally looked like a panic button needed to be pushed.

Time for Eagles to panic? LeSean McCoy weighs in on the Eagles' 20-10 loss to the Saints in Week 17 and whether it's time to panic after two straight losses and the No. 1 seed on the line.

Sure, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni insisted "I'm not ever going to be somebody that is going to hit a panic button," but he knows what's at stake. If the Eagles lose to the Giants (9-6-1), they're in danger of not only losing the top seed in the conference and a first-round bye, but they could lose the NFC East and a home playoff game, too. There's also the danger of losing all their momentum after finishing the regular season on what would be a three-game losing streak.

And that is very possible. The Cowboys (12-4) are playing in Washington, where the Commanders are so into their finale that they're giving rookie Sam Howell his first start at quarterback. And the San Francisco 49ers (12-4) are at home against the Arizona Cardinals, who are riding a six-game losing streak and will start journeyman quarterback David Blough for the second straight week.

If the 49ers win and the Eagles fall, the Eagles lose the top seed and the bye week. If the Cowboys win and the Eagles lose, Philadelphia loses the NFC East and starts the playoffs on the road.

So yeah, the stakes are high. That's why the Eagles are almost certain to rush Hurts back into their starting lineup. They didn't expect to be in this position until the playoffs actually started. But this game really is a must-win.

"There's no pressure," Graham told the media. "I think you all are going to make the most pressure about it, because at the end of the day if we have to keep rolling, maybe that's OK, too."

It's hard to imagine he really believes that, considering where the Eagles were a few weeks ago. But on the bright side, they still could get a break on Sunday from a Giants team that won't need to take this game seriously. Thanks to two wins in their past three games, since the 48-22 beating they took at home from the Eagles on Dec. 11, they are locked into the No. 6 seed in the NFC and will go on the road in the first round against whatever team finishes No. 3.

Daniel Jones MVP material after earning playoff spot? Craig Carton makes a case for Daniel Jones winning the MVP award considering the New York quarterback has led the Giants to a spot in the postseason for the first time since 2016.

And with nothing to play for, and nothing that can change their postseason position, it doesn't sound like the Giants are going to play their starters much, if at all.

"We'll talk about it and do what's best for the team," Giants coach Brian Daboll said. "Whatever we think is best for our team, that's what we'll end up doing."

What's best for them is surely sitting quarterback Daniel Jones, given the pounding he's taken this season. The same goes for running back Saquon Barkley, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury for weeks. And a Giants team without its best two players certainly gives the Eagles a chance to get back in gear, especially with Hurts back running the show.

And maybe it will all work out for the Eagles. Maybe getting a late-season taste of pressure — or whatever they choose to call it — will help them in the playoffs. Maybe some adversity will actually help, too. Because their goals are still the same. They still believe they are on the fast track to the Super Bowl and are good enough to win a championship.

But that's only if they manage not to lose everything else first.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Ralph Vacchiano is the NFC East reporter for FOX Sports, covering the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. He spent the previous six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him Twitter at @RalphVacchiano .

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Philadelphia Eagles New York Giants Saquon Barkley

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more