New Seahawks OC Ryan Grubb looks to unlock big plays for QB Geno Smith Published Jul. 1, 2024 2:31 p.m. ET

The only way for new Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb to go is up, because Seattle was among the bottom-feeders in the NFL in most offensive statistics last season.

The Seahawks finished No. 21 in total yards (323 per game) and No. 28 in rushing yards (93 yards per game) in 2023. They were last in time of possession and No. 23 in red-zone conversion percentage.

Seattle's 21.4 points per game was good enough for No. 17 in the league, but that marked the lowest-scoring offense in the Pete Carroll era, which began in 2011.

Grubb's mission this offseason is to build a more consistent and explosive offense from a wealth of talent already on the roster in Pro Bowl receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, along with last year's first-round selection Jaxon Smith-Njigba and a dynamic running back tandem of Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet.

But the key for Grubb will be coaxing more consistent play from quarterback Geno Smith and a revamped offensive line.

"We're trying to meld some things together with some of the things we've done in the past, whether it's a long time ago or even just the last few years," Grubb said. "And get the guys to understand that we want to be a physical, dominant team and at the same time have that same explosive, confusing element that people are used to."

After winning the Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year and earning a Pro Bowl invitation in 2022, Smith saw a dip in his production last season, completing 64.7% of his passes for 3,624 yards, with 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Part of the reason for Smith's inconsistent play was injuries along the offensive line that led to an uneven performance by that group. The Seahawks used nine different offensive line combinations last season, when bookend offensive tackles Charles Cross and Abe Lucas suffered injuries. Cross missed three games with a toe injury. Lucas missed 11 games with a knee issue, had offseason surgery and has yet to return to the field.

This season the Seahawks are expected to have three new starters in the interior offensive line, including free agent addition Laken Tomlinson at left guard, second-year pro Olu Oluwatimi at center and a competition at right guard between third-round draft pick Christian Haynes, incumbent Anthony Bradford and developmental prospect McClendon Curtis.

"It's always one big puzzle piece as you try to find the best five," new head coach Mike Macdonald said of the line. "And [forming] the backup plan if someone can't go and making sure you have enough depth so you're not looking in the middle of the season and you have really no options."

Grubb must formulate a plan to reignite the running game, while also finding answers for Smith to get the ball out in the quick game and push the ball deep for chunk plays. The Seahawks finished with six passing plays of 40-plus yards last season, No. 25 in the NFL.

While helping to lead the Washington Huskies to the national title game last season, Grubb designed one of the most explosive and creative offenses in college football. According to Pro Football Focus, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. ranked No. 1 in college football with 1,787 deep passing yards, defined as passes that traveled beyond 20 yards.

Smith is looking forward to seeing those passing concepts in Seattle's offense this season.

"I feel like I'm a drop-back passer and I feel like this is a drop-back offense," Smith said. "An offense that's going to spread the ball around, trust the quarterbacks to make the right decisions. That's pre- and post-snap. I think that's something that I'm really good at. Just want to make sure I'm doing the right things when it comes to that."

The Seahawks also will likely use more shifts and motions to create mismatches pre-snap under Grubb. According to Next Gen Stats, the Seahawks used pre-snap shift or motion 48.6% of the time last season under former offensive coordinator Shane Waldron — now designing plays for Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears — which put Seattle at No. 21 in the league. The Dolphins led the league in shifts and motions at 80.3%, with the 49ers at No. 2 (79.2%) and the Rams at No. 3 (71.9%).

Grubb also wants to get the running backs more involved in the offense. Last season, Seattle backs finished with 68 receptions for 494 receiving yards and a touchdown, among the bottom third in the league. Grubb said he intends to get the running backs more involved in the passing game.

"I love doing that," he said. "We want to make every guy on the field — all five of them — as dangerous as possible from any position on the field."

Overall, Smith expects more production from the offense in his third season as the team's starter.

"There are going to be great things coming for us," Smith said. "Coach Grubb is doing a great job being demanding, making sure guys are studying and on point and knowing their assignments, but also giving guys some grace.

"It is a new system, a new offense, and guys are going to mess some things up. That's not necessarily a terrible thing. We can gain from that. So, Grubb is doing a great job. It's our job to make the plays come alive and make it all look good."

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

