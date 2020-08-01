National Football League Mosley Opts Out of 2020 Season 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Less than a week after the New York Jets traded First Team All-Pro safety and 2-time Pro Bowler Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks, their defense will officially be without a second superstar, as linebacker CJ Mosley announced on Saturday that he would not participate in the 2020 season.

Mosley, 28, is a 4-time Pro Bowler and 4-time Second Team All-Pro defender who signed a 5-year, $85 million deal with the Jets last offseason. He spent the first five years of his career in Baltimore, missing only three games in that time.

However, he missed 14 games last season after suffering a groin injury in his second game with New York.

Now, he will miss the entirety of the 2020-21 season due to family health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Jets had the 16th ranked defense in the NFL last season, but will now enter the season without both Mosley and Adams, considered to be the anchors of their defense.

Since entering the league in 2014, Mosley has been one of the best linebackers in the NFL, recording 10 interceptions, 8.5 sacks and 2 TDs in 79 career games.

In 2014, he led the Ravens in tackles as a rookie, and in 2017 and 2018, he averaged 36.5 more tackles than the second-leading tackler in Baltimore.

In only two games last season, he racked up 2 pass deflections, an interception and a TD.

The Jets finished 7-9 in 2019 and have not had a winning season since 2015 – when they had the No. 4 ranked defense in the NFL.

We'll see how New York's defense holds up this season without Adams, and now, Mosley.

