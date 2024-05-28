National Football League
Ravens TE Mark Andrews says hip-drop tackle ban is 'not a bad thing'
National Football League

Ravens TE Mark Andrews says hip-drop tackle ban is 'not a bad thing'

Updated May. 28, 2024 7:30 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has firsthand experience with how dangerous the recently banned hip-drop tackle can be, and he's pleased to see it go.

The 28-year-old, who underwent surgery last season after suffering a fractured fibula and ligament damage in a Week 11 game against the Bengals — due to what was considered to be a hip-drop tackle by Cincinnati linebacker Logan Wilson — spoke out on Tuesday about the removal of the tackling method.

"Taking that tackle out of the game is not a bad thing," Andrews said, via ESPN. "I think defenses can find a way to get around that."

The hip-drop tackle is defined as any time a defender grabs the runner with both hands or wraps the runner with both arms, and then swivels or drops his hips or lower body, landing on and trapping the runner's leg below the knees.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NFL announced its decision to ban it in March after the owners voted unanimously at the annual league meeting in favor of its removal. Andrews, a three-time Pro Bowler, believes the decision will be more of a benifit than a negative. 

"I'm always an advocate for making the game safer," Andrews said. "You look at the last five years, there's been a lot of big injuries with that. So just bringing the awareness to that type of tackle, I think is good." 

According to new league rules, a hip-drop tackle violation result in a 15-yard penalty if flagged and could ultimately result in fines for players regardless of whether a flag is thrown.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Baltimore Ravens
Mark Andrews
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Can the Chiefs be the first team to three-peat? Tom Brady breaks it down

Can the Chiefs be the first team to three-peat? Tom Brady breaks it down

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes