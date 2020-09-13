National Football League
Mahomes Discusses Social Justice

12 hours ago

From his massive contract extension to his campaign against social injustice, reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes has plenty to talk about.

This offseason, Mahomes sat down to chat with Michael Vick regarding a multitude of topics, in the latest edition of QB7: Special Edition.

Mahomes on the 7 toughest defenders he's faced

Topping Mahomes' list of toughest defenders was Los Angeles Rams superstar DT Aaron Donald, but Mahomes gave a shout out to a few of the juggernaut defenders featured on the other LA team's roster, namely DT Melvin Ingram and DE Joey Bosa.

The other Bosa brother also made the cut, as Mahomes recalled San Francisco 49ers DE Nick Bosa's sneaky defensive tricks in Super Bowl LIV.

Mahomes on his massive contract extension

The Super Bowl win wasn't the only thing that Mahomes had to celebrate this offseason, considering he signed a 10-year, $503-million extension with the Chiefs, making him the highest paid North American sports star of all-time.

With the big pay day, Mahomes made a few purchases, one of which will tie him even more to Kansas City:

Mahomes has a vested interest in the community. His 15 and Mahomies Foundation helps underprivileged youth and communities that are suffering from diseases and disabilities in local hospitals.

"I've just realized how fortunate I was to get the opportunities that I had when I was young. I want to make sure I can provide those same opportunities to kids, no matter where they come from – or if they are in the hospital. Giving them the opportunities to go out and be whatever they are aspiring to be."

Mahomes on the social unrest across America

The conversation then turned to the current climate in America, and Mahomes' role in the Black Lives Matter movement.

After being featured in a video with several other NFL players released in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis in May, Mahomes has continued to push for social justice by promoting voter registration.

His major takeaway through the process is the importance of embracing others' opinions:

You can watch the entire interview below:

