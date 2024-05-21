National Football League Reports: Lamar Jackson, Tua Tagovailoa both shedding weight for next season Updated May. 21, 2024 5:34 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Two of the AFC's top quarterbacks, Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens and Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins, both experienced some dramatic highs last season but had disappointing finishes as both their teams were eliminated in the playoffs by the Chiefs en route to Kansas City's second straight Super Bowl title.

Now, both Jackson and Tagovailoa are making similar changes for 2024 — playing at a lower body weight, according to reports Tuesday.

The Athletic reported that the 6-foot-2 Jackson, the 2023 NFL MVP, checked into offseason team activities (OTAs) with his weight down to 205 pounds, which is 10 pounds fewer than his 2023 playing weight (215) and 25 pounds fewer than his 2022 weight (230). That means the man widely regarded as the best dual-threat quarterback in the league could be even more elusive next year.

Meanwhile, NFL Media reported that the 6-foot-1 Tagovailoa has lost approximately 10-15 pounds from last season's playing weight and now weighs 220 pounds. He's also seeking more escapability in the backfield and the Dolphins.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Jackson and Tagovailoa have dealt with injuries in their NFL careers, but neither of their teams are reportedly worried that their lower weight will hinder their durability but instead increase their ability to escape out of risky tackles. That could be key against teams like the Chiefs, who boast one of the best pass rushes in the NFL thanks to superstar defensive end Chris Jones.

Ironically, Tagovailoa finds himself in a contract situation very similar to the one Jackson was in two years ago. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft is set to play the fifth and final year of his rookie contract this coming season as extension discussions between the quarterback and team are ongoing.

Will Tua get a new contract?

However, Tagovaiola appears to be going the more traditional route, as he is reportedly letting his agent handle the discussions while he participates with the team in football activities during the offseason. Jackson famously negotiated without an agent and did not agree to a new contract with the Ravens until the day of the 2023 NFL Draft when he agreed to sign a then-record five-year, $260 million deal.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share