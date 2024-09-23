National Football League
Josh Allen throws 4 TD passes as Bills roll to 47-10 win over unraveling Jaguars
National Football League

Josh Allen throws 4 TD passes as Bills roll to 47-10 win over unraveling Jaguars

Published Sep. 23, 2024 11:00 p.m. ET

Josh Allen threw four touchdown passes in the first half and the Buffalo Bills scored on each of their first five drives in a 47-10 win over a misfiring Trevor Lawrence and the unraveling Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night.

Allen went 22-of-28 for 247 yards in the first 30 minutes alone, with completions to nine receivers. He only attempted two passes after halftime, finishing 23-of-30 for 263 yards before Mitchell Trubisky replaced him.

And he spread the wealth, completing touchdown passes to Dalton Kincaid, Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir and Ty Johnson.  James Cook opened the scoring with a 6-yard run.

Buffalo's defense, meanwhile, limited the Jaguars to 70 yards, five first downs and a field goal in five first-half possessions. The game was essentially over when Allen completed a 16-yard TD pass to Johnson 19 seconds before halftime.

Safety Damar Hamlin contributed to the rout with his first career interception. He easily picked off Lawrence's overthrown pass intended for rookie Brian Thomas Jr. Five plays later, Allen completed a 27-yard TD pass to Shakir, who caught the ball at the 22 and broke two tackles running up the right sideline for the score.

Damar Hamlin and his teammates celebrate his first career interception. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

The four-time defending AFC East champions are off to their first 3-0 start since 2020 and third since coach Sean McDermott took over in 2017. They have topped 30 points in each game.

The Jaguars are in free fall. They last opened 0-3 in 2021 under coach Urban Meyer, who was fired before the end of the season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

