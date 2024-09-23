National Football League Damar Hamlin snags first INT of his career in front of roaring Bills crowd Updated Sep. 23, 2024 10:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Damar Hamlin has been an inspiration to many. The Buffalo Bills safety collapsed in a terrifying moment 630 days ago on Monday Night Football. Since that near-death experience, he's worked his way back on the field and earned a starting role this season.

His comeback story added another chapter on Monday night when he recorded the first interception of his NFL career. In the second quarter of the Bills' home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Hamlin picked off Trevor Lawrence and ran it back 19 yards.

The Buffalo home crowd immediately erupted and held up three fingers in the air to signify Hamlin's No. 3 jersey.

The Bills capitalized off the turnover on the following drive to take a 27-3 lead.

At halftime, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott shared his thoughts on the interception.

"That's amazing," McDermott told ESPN sideline reporter Laura Rutledge. "Damar's been amazing. What a journey he's been on."

On Jan. 2, 2023, Hamlin was on kick coverage duty against the Cincinnati Bengals when he collided with Tee Higgins and went into cardiac arrest. Medical personnel administered CPR on the field and had to resuscitate Hamlin twice. He was then transported to the hospital, where he stayed for more than a week.

Hamlin made his return to the football field last season when he saw action in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins. In all, he appeared in five regular-season games in 2023, playing mostly on special teams. He made his first start since 2022 in Week 1 this year against the Arizona Cardinals.

This offseason, Hamlin told NFL Media, "I don't want to be just known as the player who lived. My story is my story. It's still being written."

And on Monday night, he proved just that.

