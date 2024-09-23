National Football League
Damar Hamlin snags first INT of his career in front of roaring Bills crowd
National Football League

Damar Hamlin snags first INT of his career in front of roaring Bills crowd

Updated Sep. 23, 2024 10:23 p.m. ET

Damar Hamlin has been an inspiration to many. The Buffalo Bills safety collapsed in a terrifying moment 630 days ago on Monday Night Football. Since that near-death experience, he's worked his way back on the field and earned a starting role this season.

His comeback story added another chapter on Monday night when he recorded the first interception of his NFL career. In the second quarter of the Bills' home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Hamlin picked off Trevor Lawrence and ran it back 19 yards.

The Buffalo home crowd immediately erupted and held up three fingers in the air to signify Hamlin's No. 3 jersey. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bills capitalized off the turnover on the following drive to take a 27-3 lead.

At halftime, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott shared his thoughts on the interception.

"That's amazing," McDermott told ESPN sideline reporter Laura Rutledge. "Damar's been amazing. What a journey he's been on."

On Jan. 2, 2023, Hamlin was on kick coverage duty against the Cincinnati Bengals when he collided with Tee Higgins and went into cardiac arrest. Medical personnel administered CPR on the field and had to resuscitate Hamlin twice. He was then transported to the hospital, where he stayed for more than a week.

Hamlin made his return to the football field last season when he saw action in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins. In all, he appeared in five regular-season games in 2023, playing mostly on special teams. He made his first start since 2022 in Week 1 this year against the Arizona Cardinals.

This offseason, Hamlin told NFL Media, "I don't want to be just known as the player who lived. My story is my story. It's still being written."

And on Monday night, he proved just that.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NFL Bad Beats: Giants doom Over bettors late; Mahomes kneels under rushing total

2024 NFL Bad Beats: Giants doom Over bettors late; Mahomes kneels under rushing total

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes