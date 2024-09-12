National Football League Bills' Damar Hamlin wants to be known for his on-field exploits too: 'I feel unbreakable' Published Sep. 12, 2024 2:31 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is most famous for the near-fatal cardiac arrest he suffered in a Jan. 2, 2023 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was resuscitated twice on the field before being taken away in an ambulance and spent over a week in the hospital, most of that time in an intensive care unit.

But less than two years later, he's starting at safety again for the Bills, and Hamlin made it clear that is ultimately what he wants his legacy to be.

"I don't want to be just known as the player who lived. My story is my story. It's still being written. But I want to be known for my abilities as well," Hamlin said in an interview with NFL Media. "I've always had big goals on and off the field. I have so much more that I want to accomplish."

Hamlin also elaborated on the mental journey that he remains on.

"People move on with their life, and they think about it when they see me. I can't move on. It's a part of me. I do still have flashbacks sometimes," Hamlin said. "And within my day-to-day, I definitely think about it. I've learned to appreciate those moments in my life. But when I play a game now, those three hours, I'm only thinking about football. … I died on national TV in front of the whole world."

Hamlin started at safety for Buffalo in the Bills' Week 1 game against the Arizona Cardinals, playing every defensive snap and logging four combined tackles in a 34-28 win. It was the most action Hamlin had seen in a game since his medical episode 20 months prior. Although he was cleared to return to play and made the Bills' roster in 2023, Hamlin only saw action in five games and primarily played on special teams.

Buffalo selected Hamlin in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Pittsburgh. He was a backup in his rookie season before starting 13 games for the Bills in 2022, registering one forced fumble, 1.5 sacks and 91 combined tackles.

Hamlin and the Bills face the AFC East-rival Miami Dolphins on the road on Thursday night. Buffalo swept the season series last season, beating Miami in Hard Rock Stadium in Week 18 to win the AFC East for a fourth consecutive season. Hamlin now has a chance to prove his ability on the field against the uber-talented Dolphins wide receiver duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

"I'm in the process of making my story history," Hamlin asserted. "I feel unbreakable."

