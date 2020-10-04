National Football League Josh Allen Leads Bills to 4-0 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

After a host of offensive explosions to start the day, defense ruled the afternoon games in Week 4 of the NFL.

Check out the major takeaways from Sunday's second wave of games:

Josh Allen is that dude

No further Josh Allen slander – the small amount that still exists – shall be tolerated.

Buffalo's third-year star is entering superstar status, after guiding the Bills to their first 4-0 start since 2008, when Trent Edwards was the starting QB.

Allen posted a 115.8 quarterback rating on Sunday, and in all four games this season, he has posted a rating of at least 104.6. He is second in the NFL in quarterback rating (124.8), trailing only Seattle's Russell Wilson (139.0).

Rams win defensive battle

It was a tale of two defenses on Sunday, as the Los Angeles Rams knocked off the New York Giants, 17-9.

Points were at a premium, with the Rams scoring touchdowns in the first and fourth quarters, along with one field goal in the second, and the Giants connecting on two field goals in the second and one field goal in the fourth.

Neither team scored in the third quarter.

Despite their lackluster offensive performance, the Giants only trailed by 8 with the ball at the Rams 18-yard line with less than a minute to go.

However, Daniel Jones threw his first interception of the day, putting an end to New York's chance to tie the game late.

The game-ending pick was Justin Hollins' first career interception, and Jones now has two touchdowns and five interceptions on the season.

The Rams defense finished with five sacks – four of which came in the first half – as well as six QB hits and eight tackles for loss.

There was also a little extracurricular activity after the game.

Foles falls short

Nick Foles took the field for his first career start in a Bears uniform, and he finished the day with the franchise's first loss of the season, as Chicago fell to Indianapolis, 19-11.

Foles completed 26-of-42 passes for 249 yards, one TD and an interception, equaling a 76.4 passer rating.

Chicago also struggled on the ground, rushing for a mere 28 yards, 27 of which David Montgomery accounted for.

