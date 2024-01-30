National Football League Jared Goff 'would love' to sign contract extension with Lions this offseason Published Jan. 30, 2024 11:40 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Jared Goff is hoping that leading the Lions to their first playoff wins in more than 30 years and reaching the NFC Championship Game will result in a long-term future in Detroit.

The 29-year-old quarterback has only one more year on his contract and expressed a desire for an extension when he spoke to reporters on Monday.

"I've loved every second of my time here, and would love more," Goff said. "I love Dan [Campbell], I love the coaches and all my teammates. Yeah, it would be great. But it's not up to me."

Goff was a major reason for the Lions' best season in decades. He was second in the league in passing yards (4,575) and fourth in passing touchdowns (30). Detroit boasted the NFL's third-best total offense en route to a 12-5 record to win its first division title since 1993.

Goff continued that strong play into the postseason, throwing for more than 270 yards in each of Detroit's three playoff games. Overall, he passed for 837 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions with a 103.3 passer rating.

Ahead of Sunday's loss to the 49ers, CBS Sports reported that extension talks between the Lions and Goff are expected to ramp up this offseason.

Of course, the big question will be the price tag. Goff is currently on a four-year, $134 million deal he signed ahead of the 2019 season when he was still with the Rams. That contract included a then-NFL-record $110 million in guaranteed money.

It would be "safe to assume" that Goff's new deal would include a yearly salary somewhere in the $40-$49 million range, according to CBS Sports. While that's a bump from Goff's current $33.5 million average pay, it would fall short of what some of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league are earning. Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow have all signed record-setting deals in the past 12 months, with each set to earn more than $50 million in yearly salary over the next few seasons. Burrow's number is the highest among the group at $55 million per year.

But on Monday, Goff continued to say that he likes his current situation in Detroit. He joined the team in the 2021 offseason, being shipped to the Lions as part of the Rams' trade to acquire Matthew Stafford. Goff led Los Angeles to the Super Bowl in the 2018 season, but his play regressed in the following two seasons.

Goff's tenure in Detroit didn't start out shiny, either. The Lions went 3-13-1 in 2021 and began the 2022 season 1-6 before a late-season turnaround almost got them into the playoffs.

But Goff's reemergence as one of the game's top passers and as the leader of a Lions team on the rise has quickly made him an icon in Michigan. In addition to at Ford Field, the quarterback's name has been chanted at other sporting events in the state in recent weeks as Detroit's fan base has embraced him.

Goff reciprocated that feeling on Monday.

"Since the playoffs started and we were able to win that game at home, and see the fans' response, not only for me, but for our whole team, has been so special," Goff said. "It's something I'll never forget. Obviously, the season didn't end the way we had hoped, and [Sunday] was disappointing.

"But yeah, those two home games in the playoffs were as special and electric an environment as you can imagine, and it was a lot of fun."

Now, Goff is hoping that can continue for the foreseeable future.





