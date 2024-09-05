National Football League Can Jalen Hurts win NFL MVP? 'QBs on great teams tend to win' Published Sep. 5, 2024 9:05 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Have you heard that I like the Philadelphia Eagles this year?

It may or may not have come up multiple times this offseason across the FOX Sports website and on the "Bear Bets" podcast with Chris Fallica and Geoff Schwartz. So if Philadelphia flares out and misses the NFL Playoffs this year, I’ll undoubtedly be one of the first people to face the music.

But … what if Jalen Hurts plays at an MVP level?

Hurts finished second in the voting two years ago with 4,500 yards of total offense, 22 passing touchdowns and 13 rushing scores in 15 starts. And all the Eagles did was finish 14-3 and punch their ticket to Super Bowl LVII.

ADVERTISEMENT

Statistically speaking, Hurts picked up right where he left off at the beginning of the 2023 campaign. Philly started 10-1 before completely spiraling down the stretch and finishing 1-6 in its last seven games.

Yikes.

But any blame thrown Hurts’ way is silly. It’s not his fault the Eagles’ D couldn’t catch a cold and allowed 428 points, the third-worst mark in the league.

"He’s one of the most dynamic players in the NFL," one professional bettor told FOX Sports from Las Vegas. "There isn’t a play on the field he can’t make. And he’s become a much better passer over the last four years.

"Early in his career, he looked to escape at the first sign of pressure. [Then-offensive coordinator] Shane Steichen really developed his pocket presence. He makes quicker decisions and his footwork has come a long way.

"His life will be a lot easier with Saquon Barkley, too."

The 27-year-old Barkley, a two-time Pro Bowler and former Offensive Rookie of the Year, will combine with Hurts to create a lethal backfield in Philadelphia. I wish defensive coordinators the best of luck trying to slow those two down.

Check out Hurts’ current 2024 NFL MVP odds as of Sept. 4 at different sportsbooks.

BetMGM: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

FanDuel: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

DraftKings: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Caesars: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Circa Sports: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

SuperBook: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

What does Jalen Hurts have to prove this season?

Hurts also has three extremely-talented weapons at receiver — A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Jahan Dotson — a big security blanket in tight end Dallas Goedert, and one of the NFL’s best offensive lines, per Pro Football Focus .

"There’s a lot to like with Philly," the bettor continued. "Their offense should score 500 points this year. And they’ll be favored 14 or 15 times. You know how the NFL works — quarterbacks on great teams tend to win MVP."

A quarterback has won the award every year since 2012.

NFC East Preview: Will the Cowboys or Eagles come out on top?

Meanwhile, I’m falling fast for the Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. experiment in Arizona. The Cardinals finally provided their franchise quarterback with a young superstar at receiver and there will be fireworks.

Murray is my dark horse, and he’s worth a flier at 55-1.

"Good luck with that," the bettor countered.

"A million things have to go right for Murray to be MVP. He’ll need 4,000 passing yards and 30 touchdowns. He’ll need Arizona to win at least 10 games and make the playoffs. And he’ll need to consistently outplay guys like Josh Allen, Jared Goff, Brock Purdy, Jordan Love and Justin Herbert in head-to-head matchups."

Will the Eagles make the playoffs this season?

That NFC West division could be interesting this year. San Francisco’s offensive line outside of Trent Williams is atrocious and Super Bowl losers usually struggle the following season. Injury-prone quarterback Matthew Stafford is on the wrong side of 35 in Los Angeles and Seattle is certainly nothing special on paper. Maybe there is a path for the Cardinals.

A man can dream, right?

"Snap out of it," the bettor said. "The Hurts bet is the one to make."

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and BetQL Network. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. Follow him on Twitter @ spshoot .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share