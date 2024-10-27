National Football League
Jaguars WR Christian Kirk reportedly done for season with broken collarbone
National Football League

Jaguars WR Christian Kirk reportedly done for season with broken collarbone

Published Oct. 27, 2024 10:13 p.m. ET

Christian Kirk has gone from the trading block to the injury list on one play Sunday.

Kirk injured his left shoulder while trying to catch a deep pass in the fourth quarter of a 30-27 loss to Green Bay. The injury turned out to be a fractured collarbone, ending Kirk's season. NFL Media first reported the news

Kirk was one of six Jaguars — including all three starting wide receivers — injured in the game. Gabe Davis also hurt a shoulder, and rookie Brian Thomas Jr. left the game late with a chest injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kirk's injury is the most serious. It might also keep him in Jacksonville. The seventh-year veteran has one year remaining on a four-year, $72 million contract and has been the subject of trade rumors for weeks.

"He's one of the best teammates I've ever had, ever been around, one of the smartest players I've been around," tight end Evan Engram said. "One of the best leaders I've been around.

"You saw him cut up today, too. He was rolling. He was getting going. Just a very unfortunate event. God doesn't make mistakes; there's a plan. … He'll be just fine."

Packers vs. Jaguars: Kenny Albert & Jonathan Vilma on Packers' walk-off win vs Jaguars

Packers vs. Jaguars: Kenny Albert & Jonathan Vilma on Packers' walk-off win vs Jaguars

Jacksonville is 2-5 and has dropped 11 of its past 14 games. Now, Trevor Lawrence will have to finish the season without his second-favorite target, after Thomas Jr. Kirk ends his season with 27 catches for 379 receiving yards and a touchdown. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NFL Week 8 expert picks, predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica

2024 NFL Week 8 expert picks, predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power Rankings2024 World Series Image 2024 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes