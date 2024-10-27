National Football League Jaguars WR Christian Kirk reportedly done for season with broken collarbone Published Oct. 27, 2024 10:13 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Christian Kirk has gone from the trading block to the injury list on one play Sunday.

Kirk injured his left shoulder while trying to catch a deep pass in the fourth quarter of a 30-27 loss to Green Bay. The injury turned out to be a fractured collarbone, ending Kirk's season. NFL Media first reported the news.

Kirk was one of six Jaguars — including all three starting wide receivers — injured in the game. Gabe Davis also hurt a shoulder, and rookie Brian Thomas Jr. left the game late with a chest injury.

Kirk's injury is the most serious. It might also keep him in Jacksonville. The seventh-year veteran has one year remaining on a four-year, $72 million contract and has been the subject of trade rumors for weeks.

"He's one of the best teammates I've ever had, ever been around, one of the smartest players I've been around," tight end Evan Engram said. "One of the best leaders I've been around.

"You saw him cut up today, too. He was rolling. He was getting going. Just a very unfortunate event. God doesn't make mistakes; there's a plan. … He'll be just fine."

Jacksonville is 2-5 and has dropped 11 of its past 14 games. Now, Trevor Lawrence will have to finish the season without his second-favorite target, after Thomas Jr. Kirk ends his season with 27 catches for 379 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

