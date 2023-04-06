National Football League Jaguars seven-round mock draft: Jacksonville finds new RT, focuses on defense Published Apr. 6, 2023 3:09 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

After shelling out $260 million in free agency last year, the Jaguars have made it clear that continuing their ascent this offseason revolves around the draft.

Jacksonville has nine selections to work with: Nos. 24 (first round), 56 (second round), 88 (third round), 121 (fourth round), 127 (fourth round), 185 (sixth round), 202 (sixth round), 208 (sixth round) and 226 (seventh round).

How will the Jaguars replace right tackle Jawaan Taylor and improve a defense that ranked 28th against the pass last season?

Here is FOX Sports' seven-round mock draft for the Jags:

Round 1, No. 24 overall: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

The Jaguars have added veteran offensive tackle depth in the wake of Taylor's departure in free agency — Josh Wells and Chandler Brewer reached agreement with Jacksonville this week — but that shouldn't stop them from drafting someone who could be the long-term right tackle. If Wright is available here, he'd also have a case for being the best player on the board.

Drafting Wright could compel coach Doug Pederson to keep Walker Little, a 2021 second-rounder, at left tackle instead of replacing Taylor at right tackle, where he's only played 20 snaps in two NFL seasons. Little may be needed to start the season at left tackle anyway, with Cam Robinson recovering from a meniscus injury suffered in December.

A riser in the pre-draft process, the 6-foot-5, 333-pound Wright projects as a plug-and-play starter at right tackle with versatility. At Tennessee, he started 13 games at left tackle and two at right guard.

So he would provide value at three spots for a Jaguars offensive line that must continue to keep quarterback Trevor Lawrence upright. Wright didn't allow a sack in his final 19 games for the Vols.

Round 2, No. 56 overall: TRADE!

The Jaguars send their second-round selection to the Bears for the first picks of the third and fourth round: Nos. 64 and 103.

Round 3, No. 64 overall (via Chicago): Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami

After cutting Shaquill Griffin earlier this offseason, Jacksonville needs another starting-caliber cornerback to pair with rising star Tyson Campbell. Darious Williams thrived last season after moving outside from the slot, but considering his size (5-foot-9) and age (29), the Jaguars would benefit from adding a younger, bigger body at the spot.

At 6-0 and 198 pounds, Stevenson has the size to make life difficult for opposing receivers in press-man situations. The former Georgia transfer was a playmaker for Miami, posting two interceptions and a team-high seven pass breakups in 2022.

Round 3, No. 88 overall: TRADE!

Jacksonville makes its second trade of the draft, this time moving up. The team gets the 77th overall pick from the Rams for picks 88 and 121 (fourth round).

Round 3, No. 77 overall (via Los Angeles Rams): Derick Hall, Edge, Auburn

The Jaguars tied for 25th in the NFL in sacks last season (35), lost outside linebacker Arden Key in free agency to the division rival Titans and may not re-sign defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot, who was second on the team with five sacks in 2022. Jacksonville needs a No. 3 edge rusher behind Josh Allen and 2022 No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker, who's expected to make a jump after a 3.5-sack rookie campaign.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 254 pounds, Hall would give Jacksonville an explosive and long power rusher who put up big numbers in the SEC. He had 19.5 sacks and 29.5 tackles for loss in his career at Auburn, where he was a three-year starter.

Round 4, No. 103 overall (via Chicago): Colby Wooden, DL, Auburn

Jacksonville would benefit from more defensive line depth. While Roy Robertson-Harris recently signed a three-year extension, Davon Hamilton is entering a contract year and Folorunso Fatukasi is a potential cap casualty candidate after the 2023 season.

The 6-foot-4, 273-pound Wooden played all over the defensive line for Auburn, showcasing upside as a disruptor in the trenches. A three-year starter for the Tigers, Wooden had a team-high three forced fumbles last season and was second on the team with six sacks. He had 17 sacks and 30 tackles for loss in his college career.

Round 4, No. 127 overall: TRADE!

The Jaguars trade back, sending this pick to the Raiders for No. 144 (fifth round) and a 2025 sixth-rounder.

Round 5, No. 144 overall (via Las Vegas): Cameron Latu, TE, Alabama

The Jaguars franchise-tagged Evan Engram and the expectation is that they'll sign him to a multi-year extension. But Jacksonville could use more depth at tight end after losing Chris Manhertz, a stout blocker, in free agency.

The 6-foot-4, 242-pound Latu is an able pass-catcher — he had 56 receptions for 787 yards and 12 touchdowns combined the past two seasons for the Crimson Tide — but he could fill the blocking need for the team. Of SEC tight ends who played at least 284 blocking snaps last season, he had the third-highest pass blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

Round 6, No. 185 overall (via New York Jets): Chamarri Conner, DB, Virginia Tech

A Jacksonville native, Conner would bring special teams value to the Jaguars, but he's also a depth option at nickel and safety. The 6-foot, 202-pound Conner played more than 120 snaps at free safety, in the slot and in the box for the Hokies last season, according to Pro Football Focus. He played more than 490 snaps at nickel each season from 2019 to 2021.

Round 6, No. 202 overall: Andrei Iosivas, WR, Princeton

The Jaguars' frontline of receivers is set — star Calvin Ridley joins a group that already features Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Pro Bowl returner Jamal Agnew — but there's room to develop a prospect behind them.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Iosivas has intriguing traits. He tested well at the combine, ranking second among all receivers in the three-cone drill (6.85 seconds) and 20-yard shuttle (4.12 seconds). He also ran a 4.43 40 and posted a 39-inch vertical.

Iosivas had 66 catches for 943 yards and seven touchdowns at Princeton last season.

Round 6, No. 208 overall (via Philadelphia): Anfernee Orji, LB, Vanderbilt

More linebacker and special teams help wouldn't hurt the Jaguars.

Orji, listed at 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds, tested well at the combine for his position with a 4.53-second 40-yard dash and a 38.5-inch vertical. He led the SEC with nine tackles per game and was one of seven players in the conference to force at least three fumbles last season.

Round 7, No. 226 overall (via Carolina): TRADE!

The Jaguars give up their last scheduled selection to the Commanders for a 2024 sixth-round pick.

Ben Arthur is the AFC South reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

