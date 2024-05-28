National Football League Highest Scoring NFL Games of All Time Updated May. 28, 2024 11:32 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

In NFL history, high-scoring games are always exciting. It’s impressive when a team scores 40–50 points, but it’s even better when both teams contribute to these huge combined scores. Most often, these record-breaking scores happen in regular-season games, but every so often, the playoffs or even the Super Bowl can produce a thrilling final score. Here’s a list of the highest scoring games in regular-season, playoff, and Super Bowl history:

Highest Scoring Games in Regular-Season History

Tom Brady discusses how he is transitioning to the NFL on FOX booth | The Herd

Highest Scoring Games in Playoff History

Highest Scoring Games in Super Bowl History

Highest Scoring Overtime Game

The highest scoring NFL overtime game featured the Seattle Seahawks defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 51-48 on November 27, 1983.

Most Points by One Team in a Single Game

The most points ever scored by an NFL team in one game was the Washington Redskins on November 27, 1966. The Redskins scored 72 points against the New York Giants, who scored 41.

ADVERTISEMENT

share

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more