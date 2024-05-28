Highest Scoring NFL Games of All Time
In NFL history, high-scoring games are always exciting. It’s impressive when a team scores 40–50 points, but it’s even better when both teams contribute to these huge combined scores. Most often, these record-breaking scores happen in regular-season games, but every so often, the playoffs or even the Super Bowl can produce a thrilling final score. Here’s a list of the highest scoring games in regular-season, playoff, and Super Bowl history:
Highest Scoring Games in Regular-Season History
- No. 1: Washington Redskins 72, New York Giants 41 (1966)
- No. 2: Cincinnati Bengals 58, Cleveland Browns 48 (2004)
- No. 3: Los Angeles Rams 54, Kansas City Chiefs 51 (2018)
- No. 4 (tie): New Orleans Saints 52, New York Giants 49 (2015)
- No. 4 (tie): Oakland Raiders 52, Houston Oilers 49 (1963)
- No. 6 (tie): Denver Broncos 51, Dallas Cowboys 48 (2013)
- No. 6 (tie): Seattle Seahawks 51, Kansas City Chiefs 48 (1983)
- No. 8 (tie): San Diego Chargers 54, Pittsburgh Steelers 44 (1985)
- No. 8 (tie): Chicago Cardinals 63, New York Giants 35 (1948)
- No. 10: Los Angeles Rams 70, Baltimore Colts 27 (1950)
Highest Scoring Games in Playoff History
- No. 1: Arizona Cardinals 51, Green Bay Packers 45 (2010)
- No. 2: Philadelphia Eagles 58, Detroit Lions 37 (1995)
- No. 3: Indianapolis Colts 45, Kansas City Chiefs 44 (2014)
- No. 4: Jacksonville Jaguars 45, Pittsburgh Steelers 42 (2018)
- No. 5: St. Louis Rams 49, Minnesota Vikings 37 (2000)
Highest Scoring Games in Super Bowl History
- No. 1: San Francisco 49ers 49, San Diego Chargers 26 (1995)
- No. 2: Philadelphia Eagles 41, New England Patriots 33 (2018)
- No. 3: Kansas City Chiefs 38, Philadelphia Eagles 35 (2023)
- No. 4 (tie): Dallas Cowboys 52, Buffalo Bills 17 (1993)
- No. 4 (tie): Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48, Oakland Raiders 21 (2003)
- No. 5: Pittsburgh Steelers 35, Dallas Cowboys 31 (1979)
Highest Scoring Overtime Game
The highest scoring NFL overtime game featured the Seattle Seahawks defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 51-48 on November 27, 1983.
Most Points by One Team in a Single Game
The most points ever scored by an NFL team in one game was the Washington Redskins on November 27, 1966. The Redskins scored 72 points against the New York Giants, who scored 41.
-
Commanders kicker Brandon McManus sued in civil court over alleged sexual assault
Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has no regrets about expressing his beliefs during recent commencement speech
Cowboys seeing early action as FOX's America's Game of the Week headliner
-
2024-25 NFL odds: Bettors all in on Raiders' Zamir White to lead league in rushing
2025 Super Bowl LIX odds: Jets see odds shift after schedule release
2024 NFL schedule: Featured matchups on FOX's America's Game of the Week
-
2024 NFL division predictions: Winners for each AFC and NFC division
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2025, 2026, 2027
49ers' Nick Bosa: Brock Purdy is like Scottie Scheffler, outside of arrest
-
Commanders kicker Brandon McManus sued in civil court over alleged sexual assault
Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has no regrets about expressing his beliefs during recent commencement speech
Cowboys seeing early action as FOX's America's Game of the Week headliner
-
2024-25 NFL odds: Bettors all in on Raiders' Zamir White to lead league in rushing
2025 Super Bowl LIX odds: Jets see odds shift after schedule release
2024 NFL schedule: Featured matchups on FOX's America's Game of the Week
-
2024 NFL division predictions: Winners for each AFC and NFC division
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2025, 2026, 2027
49ers' Nick Bosa: Brock Purdy is like Scottie Scheffler, outside of arrest