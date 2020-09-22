National Football League Herd Hierarchy: NFL Week 3 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks have proven to be the class of the NFC early in the season, but have they shown enough to unseat the Baltimore Ravens atop Colin Cowherd's Herd Hierarchy?

Check out all the movers and shakers in Colin Cowherd's top 10, along with some insights courtesy of FOX Bet.

Overall record: 1-1 | Last week: Lost 35-30 at Seahawks

Colin's thoughts: "I gotta tell ya, this thing works. And it's only going to get better as long as Cam gets more comfortable. ... Now I do think there's a ceiling here. ... But this works. That's a top 10 team."

Up next: Patriots -6.5 vs. Raiders (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +2000

Overall record: 1-1 | Last week: Lost 34-24 at Raiders

Colin's thoughts: "Brees had nothing but time last night [against the Raiders] and was still dumping it to his running backs. ... When you have time to throw and you're dumping to running backs, you're not a dangerous offense."

Up next: Saints -3 vs. Packers (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

NFL championship odds: +1100

Overall record: 2-0 | Last week: Won 34-24 vs. Saints

Colin's thoughts: "Just in terms of offensive weaponry ⁠— they're fun, they're fast, they're athletic, they're loose. They've got a lot of dudes. ... They've got players."

Up next: Raiders +6.5 at Patriots (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +4000

Overall record: 2-0 | Last week: Won 31-28 vs. Dolphins

Colin's thoughts: "I think Buffalo's doing it right. I still have to see Josh Allen against good defenses in big games, but I can't deny what I see. Well-coached, real defense, and Josh Allen now can play."

Up next: Bills -2.5 vs. Rams (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +2100

Overall record: 1-1 | Last week: Won 31-17 vs. Panthers

Colin's thoughts: "What's not being talked about is their defense. Their defense shut down McCaffrey, it shut down Alvin Kamara. ... This is the best run defense in the NFL."

Up next: Buccaneers -6 at Broncos (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +1800

Overall record: 2-0 | Last week: Won 42-21 vs. Lions

Colin's thoughts: "Aaron Jones looks like the best running back in the NFL. Aaron Rodgers is playing well. ... The hidden gem right now for the Packers is this is Aaron's best offensive line in several years."

Up next: Packers +3 at Saints (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

NFL championship odds: +1600

Overall record: 2-0 | Last week: Won 37-19 at Eagles

Colin's thoughts: "More misdirection than any offense in the NFL. Both Dallas and Philadelphia, it was a dizzying display of new looks, motion, multiple sets, variable looks."

Up next: Rams +2.5 at Bills (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +2200

Overall record: 2-0 | Last week: Won 23-20 (OT) at Chargers

Colin's thoughts: "This is a team that has not been great out of the gate. They're falling into holes and Mahomes is having to do a little hero-ball here. But I still believe in this staff, the GM, the quarterback, the offensive line, and I think they're a very focused football team."

Up next: Chiefs +4 at Ravens (Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

NFL championship odds: +500

Overall record: 2-0 | Last week: Won 35-30 vs. Patriots

Colin's thoughts: "I can't make them No. 1 because they have no pass rush and I think in the end that keeps them from winning a Super Bowl. But I'll tell you what, man, DK Metcalf and Russell Wilson? Yeah, that works."

Up next: Seahawks -5.5 vs. Cowboys (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +1200

Overall record: 2-0 | Last week: Won 33-16 at Texans

Colin's thoughts: "They're easily the best team in the league. I think they're going to beat Kansas City this week. ... In a salary-cap era, everybody's got a hole. They don't. I don't see it. I don't see the weakness with this team."

Up next: Ravens -4 vs. Chiefs (Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

NFL championship odds: +500

Check out Cowherd's full breakdown of his Herd Hierarchy below:

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.