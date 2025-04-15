National Football League Giants to have private workouts with Shedeur Sanders, Jalen Milroe, Tyler Shough Published Apr. 15, 2025 3:33 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The New York Giants are doing a last bit of homework on a few of the top quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, just over a week before Round 1 begins. Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, Alabama's Jalen Milroe and Louisville's Tyler Shough will have private workouts with the Giants in the days leading up to the draft, FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz reported Tuesday.

New York's workouts with all three quarterbacks have been scheduled well in advance and aren't viewed as a last-ditch effort to draft a quarterback, according to Schultz. The Giants are preparing for all scenarios with the quarterbacks in the 2025 draft, including taking one with the No. 3 overall pick or trading back into the first round, Schultz added.

Sanders, Milroe and Shough are widely projected to be three of the first four or five quarterbacks selected after Miami (Fla.)'s Cam Ward, who is the clear favorite to be taken with the No. 1 overall pick by the Tennessee Titans. Sanders has been graded by most draft evaluators as the best among those three, with FOX Sports NFL Draft expert Rob Rang and FOX Sports lead college football analyst Joel Klatt each ranking the Colorado prospect as their top quarterback in the draft.

The Giants have also been linked to Sanders for quite some time. General manager Joe Schoen attended multiple Colorado games this past season to scout Sanders. In March, Deion Sanders said that he was hoping for the Giants to draft his son.

However, it hasn't been viewed as a guarantee that the Giants will take Sanders with the third pick. In fact, Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter is the betting favorite to be the third overall pick, with FOX Sports' Nick Wright being one of the recent prognosticators to project that selection. Wright had the New Orleans Saints drafting Sanders with the ninth overall pick in his most recent mock draft, which was released Monday.

As Sanders' draft position has remained in flux, Milroe and Shough have been viewed as risers later in the process. In his most recent mock draft, Rang has the Giants selecting Shough with their second-round pick (No. 34 overall). Milroe wasn't included in Rang's two-round mock draft, but he ranked him 58th on his big board. The Alabama product will also attend the NFL Draft in Green Bay, leading to some speculation that he could end up being a first-round selection.

The Giants have remade their quarterback room this offseason following another poor showing at the position in 2024. They signed veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston while keeping fan favorite Tommy DeVito. Drew Lock, who started five games last season, left for the Seattle Seahawks in free agency and the team released Daniel Jones late last season, making the move two years into the pricey four-year extension they gave him in 2023.

