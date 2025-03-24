National Football League Deion Sanders wants Giants to draft Shedeur: 'Let's hope it's New York' Published Mar. 24, 2025 7:34 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Deion Sanders knows which team he wants to draft Shedeur Sanders.

The Colorado head coach was asked at the ProMat conference which team he thinks will draft Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft on Monday. Instead, Sanders shared the team that he's wishing will draft his quarterback son.

"Let's hope it's New York," Sanders said, presumably meaning the New York Giants.

The Giants are one of the more logical fits for Sanders ahead of April's draft. They hold the No. 3 overall pick and are still searching for a quarterback. While they added Jameis Winston in free agency, the Giants are still in the running for Aaron Rodgers and it's believed that they'll draft a quarterback this spring, FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano previously reported.

Sanders has also been linked to the Giants for quite some time. Giants general manager Joe Schoen was notably present for multiple Colorado games this past season while the two sides met at the East-West Shrine Bowl in late January.

Schoen later complimented Sanders, telling reporters in February that the quarterback is a "great kid" with "a really good personality."

"It's a little bit cliché, but he checks all the boxes of a [player with a] dad that is a football coach and the passion that he approaches the game with," Schoen said. "It was good getting to meet him. He's had a really good career at Colorado and obviously looking forward to getting to knowing all those guys in the rest of the process."

As the connection between the Giants and Sanders seems obvious, several mock drafts have New York selecting him with the third overall pick. FOX Sports' Joel Klatt is among the group projecting the Giants to select Sanders.

"The Sanders-Giants relationship is strong. The Giants flew out to Colorado several times dating back to the fall to scout Sanders and get to know him at a deeper level," Klatt wrote.

Why the Giants should draft Shedeur Sanders despite Jameis Winston signing

Not every draft prognosticator thinks that Sanders will end up in the Big Apple, though. FOX Sports' Henry McKenna wondered how far Sanders might fall in the 2025 NFL Draft, sharing a scenario where the Giants could pass on him.

"If not Cleveland, will Sanders go No. 3 overall to the Giants? They might match best, but there's the issue of timeline, with Sanders' development track potentially taking more time than coach Brian Daboll can afford (before he gets fired). So New York might not work," McKenna wrote.

Of course, Sanders could also be drafted before the Giants are on the clock. The Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns, who hold the first two picks in the NFL Draft, respectively, are both in need of quarterbacks, too. The majority of mock drafts have the Titans selecting Cam Ward while some have the Browns nabbing Sanders in that scenario.

There's also the off-chance that Sanders meant the New York Jets in his comment on Monday. Unlike their cross-town rivals, the Jets aren't in desperate need of a quarterback as they signed Justin Fields to a two-year deal earlier in March with the plan to start him in 2025. But their longterm future at quarterback is still unsettled. If the Jets want Sanders, they might have to trade up as they hold the seventh pick in the draft.

Many questions about the 2025 NFL Draft remain, but if there's one thing that's certain, it's that Sanders wants to end up in the Big Apple.

