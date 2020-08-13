National Football League
George Kittle Gets Huge Payday
National Football League

George Kittle Gets Huge Payday

3 hours ago

George Kittle is setting more records, this time agreeing to a five-year, $75 million extension with the San Francisco 49ers, according to multiple reports.

The big-money extension makes Kittle the highest paid tight end by more than $20 million in terms of total contract value, ahead of Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski ($54 million), per Spotrac.

The $15 million per-year average also exceeds the $10.6 million the Los Angeles Chargers are paying Hunter Henry on the franchise tag.

FOX Sports NFL analyst and three-time Super Bowl champion Mark Schlereth believes Kittle deserves the deal:

“George Kittle is not only the best tight end in football but he is also one of the most complete players I’ve ever watched. Unselfishness is what wins championships in all walks of life. 

"I have watched him dominate his position both in the receiving game and more importantly in the blocking game and most importantly watched him celebrate others’ accomplishments as though they were his own. The ultimate teammate.”

In his past two seasons with the Niners, Kittle has amassed 2430 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 5.8 catches and 81 yards per game. He’s also graded as one of the game’s best run-blocking tight ends.

A first-team All-Pro last season, Kittle set the single-season record for receiving yards by a tight end in 2018 with 1,377 yards.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport broke down the guarantees on Good Morning Football:

After falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in last year’s Super Bowl, the 49ers are on a quest to win their first championship since 1994.

FOX Bet has the Niners as the NFC favorites at +900 to win the Super Bowl, and you can bet that Kittle’s ability is a big reason why.

