FOX Super 6 contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Week 4 picks

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Week 4 of the NFL season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the NFL Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I've got you covered.

Read below for my thoughts on NFL Week 4 on FOX and the FOX Sports app .

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. Who will have the most RECEIVING YARDS?

Justin Jefferson, Chris Godwin, Ja'Marr Chase, Jauan Jennings

Despite being the fourth-best receiver on this list, Jennings intrigues me. He racked up 175 yards in Week 3, and will most likely star once again for a Niners squad missing Deebo Samuel and George Kittle, and with Brandon Aiyuk struggling. Let's bet on Brock Purdy going back to that well often in Week 4.

Prediction: Jauan Jennings

2. Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS (highest to lowest):

Rams, Bears, Saints, Falcons

Simply put, I'm gonna bank on Caleb Williams finally having a breakout performance. He's thrown two touchdowns in three weeks, and they both came in Week 3. It's his second professional home game, and he needs to make an impression on those fans. As far as the Saints, is it possible they've come back to earth? I think so.

Prediction: Falcons, Saints, Bears, Rams

3. Which quarterback will have the MOST COMPLETIONS?

Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, Jayden Daniels, Kyler Murray

The Bengals are in desperation mode, having begun the season 0-3. Burrow completed 21 of 29 passes in Week 1, 23 of 36 passes in Week 2, and 29 of 38 passes in Week 3. Chances are, the Bengals' best player will air it out again in Week 4, with his team badly in need of a win.

Prediction: Joe Burrow

4. Will the TOTAL SCORE of the CIN @ CAR game be OVER or UNDER 46.5 points?

47 points or more OR 46 points or fewer

Cincy is averaging 29 points per game over the last two weeks, and the Panthers put up 36 in Week 3 with Andy Dalton under center. More importantly, Carolina is giving up a league-worst 31.7 points per game and Cincy is giving up 26.7.

Prediction: 47 points or more

5. Order the following by who will have the most RUSHING YARDS (highest to lowest):

Saquon Barkley, Jordan Mason, Jonathan Taylor, Bijan Robinson

How can you go against the heater that Barkley is on right now? He's leading the league in rushing and rushing touchdowns, and with Jalen Hurts' recent turnover issues, it feels like Philly will continue to give the ball to its star running back, over and over again.

Prediction: Barkley, Taylor, Robinson, Mason

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

Eagles win by 3 points or more OR Bucs win, tie or lose by 2 points or fewer

Prediction: Bucs win, tie or lose by 2 points or fewer

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: 24-21

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

