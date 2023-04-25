National Football League
Florida's Anthony Richardson: 'I'm an alien' as a quarterback
Updated Apr. 25, 2023 8:24 p.m. ET

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson dazzled the college football scene last season and appears poised to be a top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

What makes Richardson special? According to him, it's because he's an extraterrestrial being among the humans that roam the Earth. Okay, not really, but Richardson told NFL Network that he's an "alien" with regard to his skill set. 

"As a player, I'm not human. I'm an alien," Richardson said. "I don't think I can be compared to anybody. As a person, I'm normal — just a fun-loving guy who likes to make people smile."

This past season was Richardson's first run as Florida's full-time starting quarterback, where he flashed a cannon for an arm and a knack for wreaking havoc in the run game. Richardson totaled 654 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. 

At the same time, Richardson completed just 53.8% of his passes, which was 13th among 14 SEC starting quarterbacks. He also totaled 2,549 passing yards, 17 passing touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 131.0 passer rating.

Richardson, who's still just 20, acknowledges that he has room for improvement and intends on shoring up the loose ends of his game.

"Nobody wants a quarterback with a 53 percent completion percentage. I don't want to be that guy either," Richardson said. "I know I have to get better. But I promise, I will work relentlessly to improve. And I will improve. All you need to do is watch the tape to know my best is still yet to come."

There are a bevy of teams in the top 10 that could select a quarterback. The Carolina Panthers traded up to the No. 1 pick to draft the quarterback of their choosing, though Alabama's Bryce Young has gained traction as the selection. Other possibilities for Richardson include the Houston Texans (No. 2), Indianapolis Colts (No. 4) and Seattle Seahawks (No. 5).

Richardson and Young are among the four SEC quarterbacks who could be taken in Round 1, Kentucky's Will Levis and Tennessee's Hendon Hooker the other two. Ohio State's C.J. Stroud is another signal-caller who could be selected in the top five.

NFL Draft coverage from FOX Sports:

