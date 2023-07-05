National Football League
Eli Manning cries 'bad angle' at shirtless Arch, Peyton comparison
Updated Jul. 5, 2023 6:57 p.m. ET

There's inevitably a lot of expectations on a quarterback whose last name is "Manning." With that said, it appears Texas freshman quarterback Arch Manning has an edge on his uncles, Eli and Peyton, in one category.

Weight room.

A picture of Arch flexing shirtless made its way around Twitter last week and was taken to the next level Tuesday with unceremonious side-by-side shots of Eli and Peyton shirtless on the beach. 

Eli claimed on Twitter that the picture was taken at a "bad angle."

This marks the second time in two weeks that Manning has argued his physique is being falsely portrayed; the former New York Giants quarterback quoted a video of Saquon Barkley deadlifting 585 pounds barefoot on Twitter with the argument that he used to do the same, but there's no video of it because cell phones didn't have cameras back then.

Eli, of course, won two Super Bowls and two Super Bowl MVPs with the Giants, while Peyton won two Super Bowls himself (one with the Indianapolis Colts and one with the Denver Broncos) and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021. In addition, Archie Manning, Arch's grandfather, played quarterback at Ole Miss for three seasons and played in the NFL for 13 seasons, mostly with the New Orleans Saints.

Arch committed to Texas last summer as a five-star recruit and is expected to back up Quinn Ewers next season.

Just another day in the Manning family.

Texas Longhorns
New York Giants
Arch Manning
