Drew Bledsoe: 'It feels like my career has been treated like a footnote to Tom Brady's'

Super Bowl champion and four-time Pro Bowler Drew Bledsoe joined Colin Cowherd on Friday's " The Herd " to discuss the effect Tom Brady had on his career and share his thoughts on some of the league's top QBs.

Bledsoe, who spent eight years at the helm in New England from 1993-2000 before an injury ended his season in 2001 — thus launching Brady's career — spoke candidly when Cowherd asked if he was bothered that his legacy was so closely tied to Brady.

"I don't spend a lot of time thinking about that stuff, and I love Tom to this day," he began. "The only thing that does kind of bother me sometimes though, and this is just being totally honest, I feel like my career has kinda been treated like a footnote — you know like it's just a footnote to Tom's career.

"But I have a piece of trivia for you," he continued. "Dan Marino, Fran Tarkenton, John Elway, Warren Moon, Brett Favre and Vinny Testaverde. What do those guys have in common? … That's the total list of quarterbacks that had thrown for more yards than I had in the history of the NFL when I retired. That's all of them. That's everybody. And now, obviously, we've all been lapped now that they're throwing the ball so much, but it's sorta one of those — you look at the list and like ‘OK, it’s a pretty good list to be on.' … But you know, it was a nice career, and that's the only part that, if I ever think about it, bugs me."

Drew Bledsoe lays out how his legacy as an NFL quarterback might be a bit overlooked.

Bledsoe, the No. 1 overall pick in 1993 NFL Draft, was the starter for the Patriots from 1993 all the way until his near-fatal injury in Week 2 of 2001. That led to Brady taking over the starting QB job.

Prior to his injury, Bledsoe helped the Patriots end a seven-year playoff drought, leading New England to four postseason appearances — including a trip to the Super Bowl in 1996.

The then-29-year-old Bledsoe would never start another game for the Patriots, but he did replace an injured Brady in the 2001 AFC Championship and help the Pats to a 24-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Patriots would then go on to win Super Bowl XXXVI, the franchise’s first Super Bowl title.

The Patriots' Hall of Famer ranks second in franchise history in passing yards (29,657) and completions (2,544) — behind only Brady — and trails only Brady and Steve Grogan in passing touchdowns with 166.

Bledsoe was traded to the Buffalo Bills the following offseason, where he played from 2002-04 before joining the Dallas Cowboys for two seasons ahead of his retirement. When Bledsoe retired in April 2007, he ranked fifth in NFL history in pass attempts (6,717) and completions (3,839), seventh in passing yards (44,611) and 13th in touchdown passes (251).

Bledsoe also spoke with Cowherd about the situation in Seattle, sharing insight on whether he thinks a big move is pending for Russell Wilson if the Seahawks lose Sunday.

"I'm not sure he's healthy," he said. "You know, he's always been so accurate, and he's missing some throws that he normally wouldn't miss. So that's part of it. He was very vocal last season about wanting to move on, and when you decide you're gonna be vocal like that you better win."

He also discussed young quarterbacks in the NFL, specifically Josh Allen, and shared what he really thinks about the third-year QB.

"I love Josh Allen, and I think he's a perfect fit in Buffalo too. … His growth from his rookie year to where he is now has been tremendous," Bledsoe said.

"You know, I've always thought, though, Colin, if you're gonna compare me to one of these guys in today's game, I've always thought I was kind of more of a Lamar Jackson type. … When I watch him play, I feel like I'm looking in a mirror," he said with a laugh.

Check out Bledsoe's full interview on "The Herd" below:

