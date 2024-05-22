Dolphins' Jevon Holland praises new DC Anthony Weaver — and shades Vic Fangio
Vic Fangio is one of the most accomplished and well-regarded defensive minds in the NFL. But his one-year stint with the Miami Dolphins last year produced mixed results. It also wasn't the greatest experience for some of his players.
When asked Tuesday about new Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, safety Jevon Holland took a swipe at Fangio while praising Weaver, saying that the difference between the two is that the latter is "a good person."
Fangio's return to the NFL ranks last year as Dolphins defensive coordinator following a brief hiatus was met with widespread acclaim. His unit in Miami was only moderately better than the previous season's — No. 22 in scoring defense; No. 24 in 2022 — and paled in comparison to the elite defenses he directed with the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers.
Apparently, part of that had to do with what was going on behind the scenes. According to reports, Fangio did not get along well with other coaches and also appeared to have alienated several star players, including Holland. When news of Fangio's departure broke in January, Holland posted a video of himself kicking rocks to his Instagram story, seemingly a parting shot at his former coach.
Fangio later took the same role with the Philadelphia Eagles.
In Weaver, third-year head coach Mike McDaniel has an assistant much more similar to himself, a young up-and-coming mind who drew rave reviews at his last stop before being promoted. Weaver spent the past three seasons as the Ravens' defensive line coach, helping Baltimore become the league's top defense last year. Now, he takes over a Dolphins team desperately looking to contend in the loaded AFC.
