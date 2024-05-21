National Football League Cowboys WR coach: We expect Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Brooks to 'make a jump' Updated May. 21, 2024 2:46 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Jalen Tolbert and Jalen Brooks have primarily been depth pieces for the Dallas Cowboys, but the coaching staff intends to get more out of the young wide receivers next season.

"We expect all of those guys to make a jump," Cowboys wide receivers coach Robert Prince said of Tolbert and Brooks on Monday, according to the team website. "It starts with [Jalen Tolbert]. He made a big jump from Year 1 to Year 2, and we expect the same thing to happen for him going into Year 3.

"And Jalen Brooks, he works hard, and he's one of those guys that's always studying, and he can play all of the [WR] positions — so we're looking forward to seeing what he can do this year, as well."

Tolbert, who Dallas selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, caught just two passes in his rookie campaign before becoming more involved in 2023, totaling 22 receptions for 268 yards and two touchdowns. Brooks, who Dallas selected in the seventh round of the 2023 draft, struggled to get on the field in his rookie season, reeling in just six receptions over seven games.

Prince's remarks about Tolbert and Brooks come against the backdrop of star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb entering the final season of his rookie deal; Lamb reportedly isn't in Dallas for OTAs.

Will the Cowboys win over 11 games?

Meanwhile, veteran receiver Michael Gallup recently departed Dallas for the Las Vegas Raiders. As for incoming pass-catchers, the Cowboys selected wide receiver Ryan Flournoy out of Southeast Missouri State with the No. 216 pick in the 2024 draft. They could also look for more production from returner/wide receiver KaVontae Turpin.

The Cowboys had one of the most vibrant offenses in the NFL last season, averaging 258.6 passing yards (third), 112.9 rushing yards (14th), 371.6 total yards (fifth) and a league-best 29.9 points per game.

Prince is entering his third season with the Cowboys after serving as wide receivers coach/acting head coach for the Detroit Lions from 2014-20 and wide receivers coach for the Houston Texans in 2021.

