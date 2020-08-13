National Football League
Cornerback Sneak?
5 hours ago
The Seattle Seahawks reportedly waived cornerback Kemah Siverand after the undrafted rookie allegedly tried to sneak a female visitor into the team hotel.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero first reported the news.
Siverand apparently tried to disguise the intruder as a player, decked out in Seahawks gear.
While it's a serious breach and a fair punishment given the global pandemic, it's impossible to look beyond the comedic element.
Social media, including some former players, had their fun with the story:
We will update this story if Siverand comments.
