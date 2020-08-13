National Football League Cornerback Sneak? 5 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly waived cornerback Kemah Siverand after the undrafted rookie allegedly tried to sneak a female visitor into the team hotel.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero first reported the news.

Siverand apparently tried to disguise the intruder as a player, decked out in Seahawks gear.

While it's a serious breach and a fair punishment given the global pandemic, it's impossible to look beyond the comedic element.

Social media, including some former players, had their fun with the story:

We will update this story if Siverand comments.

