National Football League
National Football League

Compliments To The Chef

3 hours ago

For Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks, "Let Russ Cook" has been a popular refrain early in this 2020 NFL season.

And this week, one rival coach, Bill Belichick, is offering his compliments to the chef.

Ahead of Sunday night's visit to Seattle, Belichick gushed about Wilson in his Patriots press conference Thursday.

Belichick would know, too.

Wilson's gotten the better of Belichick's Patriots twice in three meetings, with the Seahawks QB going a combined 53-for-85 for 888 passing yards, 8 touchdowns and just a single interception.

Of course, that one interception came at a critical moment in Super Bowl XLIX.

That iconic play prevented Wilson from having an unblemished record against the Patriots, so it stands to reason that Belichick would be so effusive.

The usually laconic Belichick spent a long time singling out Wilson's attributes, continuing with:

"He can do everything. He's got, obviously, great leadership, playmaking skills. He plays very well in the most critical situations in the game ⁠— his decision making, running, passing. His passing numbers are extraordinary. You can put them up against anybody since he's been in the league. Literally, anybody, in any category, really."

Belichick isn't the only coach who Wilson's gotten the best of either.

With 7 Pro Bowl selections, a 2013 Super Bowl ring, a career 64.7% completion percentage and a 231-to-68 touchdown-to-interception ratio, Mr. Unlimited's career numbers back up the praise. 

NFL on FOX analyst Mark Schlereth, who was on the call for Seattle's 38-25 Week 1 win against the Falcons, fully agreed with the Wilson love: 

"You won’t get a single argument from me. Russell Wilson is as good as it gets, and the thing that I love about him is he’ll throw 35 times if that’s what you ask him to do, but he’s fine handing it off the majority of the game and not compiling stats.

"There is only one stat that matters to Russell Wilson. That’s wins."

Among active quarterbacks, Wilson's second only to Tom Brady (77.1%) in career winning percentage at 67.8%.

Perhaps it's the team-first mentality that Wilson possesses that, remarkably, contributes to him not having received a single regular season Most Valuable Player vote in his eight full seasons, despite never missing a start.

Will 2020 be his year? The 31-year-old will have to beat out a pair of young phenoms to snag the individual accolade.

He's the third favorite at +600, behind defending MVP Lamar Jackson (+550) and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes (+360), per FOX Bet.

We're only in Week 2, but Chef Wilson is already cooking up something special.

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
National Football League

Browns Put Feet on the Ground

Browns Put Feet on the Ground
In Thursday's 'Battle of Ohio,' the team from Cleveland ran, and ran, and kept running all over its rival from Cincinnati.
13 hours ago
National Football League

Joe Buck Joins Father in HOF

Joe Buck Joins Father in HOF
On Thursday night, the Buck family learned that it will soon have two members in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
15 hours ago
Cleveland Browns

Brown Out

Brown Out
A must-win game in Week 2? It seems early, but a loss to the Bengals would spell disaster in Cleveland, Martin Rogers writes.
22 hours ago
National Football League

Marshall's Keys: Browns vs. Bengals

Marshall's Keys: Browns vs. Bengals
Brandon Marshall of 'First Things First' breaks down what it will take for the Browns to avoid an 0-2 start on Thursday.
1 day ago
National Football League

Rookie Report

Rookie Report
Joe Burrow wasn't the only NFL newbie who impressed in his debut. See how some of the game's top rookies fared in Week 1.
1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks