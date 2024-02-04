National Football League Commanders are reportedly hiring Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator Published Feb. 4, 2024 8:59 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Washington Commanders are hiring Kliff Kingsbury as their offensive coordinator, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the deal had not been announced.

Kingsbury is the first hire for Dan Quinn since he was named coach earlier in the weekend. The 44-year-old on Saturday pulled out of consideration for the Las Vegas Raiders' offensive coordinator job.

He returns to the NFL as an assistant after spending last season as quarterbacks coach at USC, coaching potential top draft pick Caleb Williams.

Washington currently has the second pick and is expected to add a quarterback in some fashion this offseason.

Kingsbury coached the Arizona Cardinals from 2019-2022 after five seasons in college at Texas Tech.

Fox Sports was first to report the Commanders hiring Kingsbury.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

