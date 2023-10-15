National Football League
Glazer: Colts QB Anthony Richardson leaning toward season-ending shoulder surgery
National Football League

Glazer: Colts QB Anthony Richardson leaning toward season-ending shoulder surgery

Updated Oct. 15, 2023 1:26 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson is considering undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery. Richardson left during the first half of last week's game against the Tennessee Titans after injuring himself on a designed run play. 

Richardson was expected to be out for at least four games, but further evaluation has led the Colts in a different direction.

"It looks like it could be worse than [the Colts] originally thought," said FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer on FOX NFL Kickoff. "Listen, they had taken Anthony Richardson to three different doctors [to get] three different appointments [and] are probably going to make a decision tomorrow, but right now it looks like they're leaning toward a surgery that will probably put [Richardson] out for the season." 

Richardson, the fourth overall pick in last year's draft, has shown potential so far this season. Richardson has thrown for 577 yards with three touchdown passes while running for 136 yards to go along with four rushing touchdowns. However, Richardson has struggled to stay healthy this season, as he has also missed time in concussion protocol. 

ADVERTISEMENT

"[The Colts] want to protect [Richardson] long-term, because they know he is their long-term asset." said Glazer. 

During Richardson's absence, backup quarterback Gardner Minshew will be under center for Indianapolis. The Colts are currently tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars for first place in the AFC South. 

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NFL Week 6 live updates: Ravens win in London, Vikings-Bears, 49ers-Browns live

NFL Week 6 live updates: Ravens win in London, Vikings-Bears, 49ers-Browns live

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoffs Image 2023 MLB Playoffs2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes