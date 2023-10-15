National Football League Glazer: Colts QB Anthony Richardson leaning toward season-ending shoulder surgery Updated Oct. 15, 2023 1:26 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson is considering undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery. Richardson left during the first half of last week's game against the Tennessee Titans after injuring himself on a designed run play.

Richardson was expected to be out for at least four games, but further evaluation has led the Colts in a different direction.

"It looks like it could be worse than [the Colts] originally thought," said FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer on FOX NFL Kickoff. "Listen, they had taken Anthony Richardson to three different doctors [to get] three different appointments [and] are probably going to make a decision tomorrow, but right now it looks like they're leaning toward a surgery that will probably put [Richardson] out for the season."

Richardson, the fourth overall pick in last year's draft, has shown potential so far this season. Richardson has thrown for 577 yards with three touchdown passes while running for 136 yards to go along with four rushing touchdowns. However, Richardson has struggled to stay healthy this season, as he has also missed time in concussion protocol.

"[The Colts] want to protect [Richardson] long-term, because they know he is their long-term asset." said Glazer.

During Richardson's absence, backup quarterback Gardner Minshew will be under center for Indianapolis. The Colts are currently tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars for first place in the AFC South.

