Glazer: Colts QB Anthony Richardson leaning toward season-ending shoulder surgery
Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson is considering undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery. Richardson left during the first half of last week's game against the Tennessee Titans after injuring himself on a designed run play.
Richardson was expected to be out for at least four games, but further evaluation has led the Colts in a different direction.
"It looks like it could be worse than [the Colts] originally thought," said FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer on FOX NFL Kickoff. "Listen, they had taken Anthony Richardson to three different doctors [to get] three different appointments [and] are probably going to make a decision tomorrow, but right now it looks like they're leaning toward a surgery that will probably put [Richardson] out for the season."
Richardson, the fourth overall pick in last year's draft, has shown potential so far this season. Richardson has thrown for 577 yards with three touchdown passes while running for 136 yards to go along with four rushing touchdowns. However, Richardson has struggled to stay healthy this season, as he has also missed time in concussion protocol.
"[The Colts] want to protect [Richardson] long-term, because they know he is their long-term asset." said Glazer.
During Richardson's absence, backup quarterback Gardner Minshew will be under center for Indianapolis. The Colts are currently tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars for first place in the AFC South.
-
FOX Super 6 NFL contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Week 6 picks
2023 College Football, NFL odds: Best bets for USC-Notre Dame, Panthers-Dolphins
The $60 million question: How will Cowboys handle Dak Prescott's contract?
-
2023 NFL Defense Rankings: Team Pass and Rush Stats
NFL trade deadline rumors: Will Kirk Cousins be a target? Will Denver continue selling?
Lions fans stayed loyal despite decades of futility. They're reaping the rewards now
-
Eagles rule out Jalen Carter and Darius Slay, Jets won't have D.J. Reed again
Broncos vs. Chiefs highlights: Kansas City wins 19-8 on Thursday Night Football
Deshaun Watson out; Can Browns defeat 49ers with their defense?
-
FOX Super 6 NFL contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Week 6 picks
2023 College Football, NFL odds: Best bets for USC-Notre Dame, Panthers-Dolphins
The $60 million question: How will Cowboys handle Dak Prescott's contract?
-
2023 NFL Defense Rankings: Team Pass and Rush Stats
NFL trade deadline rumors: Will Kirk Cousins be a target? Will Denver continue selling?
Lions fans stayed loyal despite decades of futility. They're reaping the rewards now
-
Eagles rule out Jalen Carter and Darius Slay, Jets won't have D.J. Reed again
Broncos vs. Chiefs highlights: Kansas City wins 19-8 on Thursday Night Football
Deshaun Watson out; Can Browns defeat 49ers with their defense?