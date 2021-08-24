National Football League Colin Cowherd plays "trust or bust," analyzing the NFL's crop of young quarterbacks 52 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

In the NFL, the quarterback position is still dominated by veterans and future Hall of Famers.

Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl this past season, and Aaron Rodgers claimed his third MVP award.

But below the surface is a group of young, talented quarterbacks who could soon be ready to overtake the NFL's hierarchy.

Tuesday on "The Herd," Colin Cowherd broke down the current NFL quarterbacks age 25 or younger that he trusts the most (and least) moving forward, grading them on a scale of 1-5 in a game he dubbed "Trust Or Bust."

Here we go.

Mac Jones , New England Patriots

Trust level: 3

Colin's thoughts: "That's better than average. Two-and-a-half is in the middle, so I am seeing success. The Patriots have the No. 3-rated offensive line in the NFL, and he has the highest passing grade amongst rookies."

Zach Wilson, New York Jets

Trust level: 3

Colin's thoughts: "I think he is a better talent than Mac Jones, has a great arm, and I do think his general manager, Joe Douglas, is really smart. I also think he inherits a much better team than Sam Darnold. I think it's going to take time, and he has looked really good in preseason."

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Trust level: 3

Colin's thoughts: "He's going to win games. I don't see a star — a star is a four. I don't see Tua as a star. I think he will be the 11th-most talented player on the Dolphins this year. But what does he inherit? Excellent general manager, really good head coach, excellent weapons, tremendous get-you-off-the-field defense."

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Trust level: 5

Colin's thoughts: "Lamar Jackson, to me, is a five. He has won 80% of his games. He's also beaten good teams. Fifteen times he has played a winning team — he's 10-5. Yeah, I would love if he sat in the pocket and threw like [Patrick] Mahomes, but Mahomes can't run like him."

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Trust level: 4

Colin's thoughts: "I worry about the injury, ownership, and I don't know if he has a great coach. I'd give him four. I think he's a star, but there are limitations. If you put Joe Burrow with the Patriots, he could be a five. Cincinnati holds him back, [so] he's a four."

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trust level: 5

Colin's thoughts: "I'll throw out a five, and it's risky because I don't trust anything else right now except him. But I think he's a prodigy. Once a decade, we get a guy who can overcome nonsense."

Drew Lock, Denver Broncos

Trust level: 2

Colin's thoughts: "I don't think he has the coach. I just don't see it. And I think you're in a division with [Justin] Herbert, Mahomes and [Derek] Carr."

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Trust level: 5

Colin's thoughts: "He literally shattered every passing record behind the worst offensive line in the league. And now they have added an elite Pro Bowl center, All-American left tackle, and I thought they hit it out of the park with their draft. To me, he is can't-miss."

Daniel Jones, New York Giants

Trust level: 3

Colin's thoughts: "Here's one thing: He throws a beautiful deep ball, and like Alex Smith, his straight-line speed, he is mobile. Jason Garrett is a capable offensive coordinator but not overly creative. I don't love [Jones'] offensive line, but I do believe that he is going to eventually be a winning franchise quarterback."

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Trust level: 1

Colin's thoughts: "It's not going to work. He's not talented enough to overcome the nonsense he deals with."

Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

Trust level: 4

Colin's thoughts: "It's going to be bumpy for a year, but he's a star. I think they need to make moves at the executive level."

Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers

Trust level: 3

Colin's thoughts: "Don't kid yourself, they have a ton of offensive weapons. They're going to score points. They might not stop a nosebleed, but they are going to score points."

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Trust level: 5

Colin's thoughts: "He's a playmaker. He's Russell Wilson without all of the college starts. I think he's really good. And by the way, he improved in every category, and we aren't sure he has the right coach. When I watch him play, closest thing to Russell Wilson."

Watch Cowherd's complete breakdown of each quarterback down below!

