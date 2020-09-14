National Football League Cloud Nine In Mile High 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Monday Night Football officially produced its first nail-biter of the season as Tennessee Titans traveled to Denver to face the Broncos.

It wasn't always pretty, but the Titans came out victorious 16-13 on the road.

Here are 3 takeaways from the final matchup of Week 1 of the 2020 season.

1. Stephen Gostowski's roller-coaster night

One of the most decorated kickers in NFL history, Gostowski was named to the NFL's All-Decade team and has long been known for reliability.

But on Monday night, he struggled mightily in what was on pace to be one of the worst games of his career.

Gostowski missed two field goals in his debut with the Titans while having another blocked. This was on top of missing an extra point attempt as well.

But when he was called on to seal the game for the Titans, he did just that, nailing the game winning field goal with 17 seconds remaining.

It wasn't the most ideal way to make his debut for the Titans, but if there was one thing to take away from his performance, it is that he is still money in the clutch.

2. Ryan Tannehill is worth the pay day

Speaking of money ...

After helping turn the Titans season around a year ago, going 7-3 as a starter on their way to the AFC Championship Game, quarterback Ryan Tannehill was rewarded with a new four-year. $118 million deal.

In the season opener, he proved himself to be worth the money.

Returning to the scene where he took over the quarterback position for the Titans last season, Tannehill was the definition of efficient, completing 29-of-43 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns.

In a game where reigning NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry couldn't find any room to operate on the ground, Tannehill remained a calming presence, guiding the Titans down the field for the game-winning field goal.

3. Questionable clock management

The Broncos got the ball back with 17 seconds remaining after the decisive Gostowski field goal, but the question that will be asked the most after this game is why didn't head coach Vic Fangio didn't use his timeouts to preserve more time.

Fangio elected to not call any timeouts during the Titans last drive and in turn the poor clock management came back to bite the Broncos, taking two timeouts with them to the locker room after the game.

In a game that was neck and neck throughout, this poor clock management might keep Fangio and his team up late tonight wishing they could have a mulligan.

