National Football League Chicago Bears' Marcedes Lewis: Caleb Williams is 'Aaron Rodgers-esque' Published Jul. 31, 2024 3:27 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Caleb Williams' NFL debut with the Chicago Bears is among the most anticipated moments of the 2024 season, but the No. 1 pick is already wowing his teammates, one of them being veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis — who compared the rookie signal-caller to a loathed nemesis of Chicago.

"I didn't know what to expect coming in. I didn't have any expectations for how composed he'd [Williams] be, how he'd act. This guy wants to be great. If he doesn't do something 100% correct, he's correcting himself. He can make every throw, a little Aaron Rodgers-esque," Lewis said on the latest edition of "All Facts No Brakes." "He's just different. I'm looking forward to him going out there and competing and showing everybody what he's been working on because, even within this first week, he's doing things that you don't see from a young guy.

"The sky's the limit for him. He asks all the right questions. He's a leader, naturally. He doesn't walk around acting like he knows it all. I'm impressed so far."

Lewis also lauded how Williams "carries himself" and "leads" the Bears, while saying that it's up to the rest of the team to "give him the best opportunity to succeed."

ADVERTISEMENT

Williams, whom Chicago selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of USC, was the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner and had a tremendous collegiate career split between the Trojans and Oklahoma Sooners. Over his two-year stint at USC (2022-23), Williams averaged 4,085 passing yards, 36 passing touchdowns, 10.5 rushing touchdowns, five interceptions and a 169.2 passer rating per season, while completing 67.5% of his passes.

Of course, Rodgers spent the first 18 seasons of his NFL career (15 as the starter, barring injury) with the Green Bay Packers, racking up four NFL MVPs, 10 Pro Bowl nods and being the Super Bowl XLV MVP. Rodgers is a combined 25-5 against the Bears.

Meanwhile, Lewis, who re-signed with the Bears on a one-year deal this offseason, is entering his 19th season in the NFL and second with the Bears. A one-time Pro Bowler, Lewis has 436 career receptions for 5,113 yards and 40 touchdowns.

Last season, Lewis totaled just four receptions with the Bears. He previously played with Rodgers in Green Bay from 2018-22.

Chicago substantially revamped its offense this offseason, headlined around Williams' arrival and quarterback Justin Fields' departure via trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bears acquired wide receiver and six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen from the Los Angeles Chargers, drafted Washington receiver Rome Odunze with the No. 9 pick, signed running back D'Andre Swift to replace D'Onta Foreman and added tight end Gerald Everett, among other moves. Chicago also recently extended wide receiver DJ Moore on a four-year, $110 million deal.

Marcedes Lewis raves about Caleb Williams & his 'Aaron Rodgers-esque' throws

The Bears have a new offensive coordinator in former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, who replaced Luke Getsy.

Waldron & Co. aim to help Williams become the first Bears quarterback to throw for 4,000 yards in the regular season; Erik Kramer's 3,838-yard 1995 campaign stands as the franchise record.

Williams and the Bears play the Houston Texans on Thursday in this year's Hall of Fame Game, but the bulk of Chicago's starters, including Williams, won't play.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Caleb Williams Aaron Rodgers Marcedes Lewis

share