Cardinals RB Eno Benjamin flashes, Jimmy Garoppolo falters: NFC West Stock Watch

The Arizona Cardinals have been waiting for second-year pro Eno Benjamin to demonstrate the talent that was evident when they selected him as a diamond in the rough in the seventh round of the 2020 draft out of Arizona State.

Well, Benjamin finally flashed his immense ability in the Cardinals' win over the New Orleans Saints last week. With James Conner out for a second straight game nursing a rib injury, Benjamin got the start. And he made the most of the opportunity, totaling 92 rushing yards on 12 carries, including a long of 45 yards. Benjamin also added four receptions for 21 yards.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was not surprised by Benjamin's performance. Murray said he has been familiar with Benjamin since they both played high school football in Texas and knows the type of talent he brings to the field.

"He's been a great player for as long as I can remember," Murray said. "So I'm not surprised by anything he's accomplished or will accomplish in the future. He runs hard. He always falls forward. He can catch the rock. He's a good football player."

Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury got out in front of any running back controversy by stating that Conner will remain the team's starter when he returns from injury. The Cardinals signed Conner to a three-year, $21 million contract this offseason as the team's lead running back.

However, Conner has just 200 rushing yards in five games, averaging 3.7 yards per carry. And the explosive Benjamin seems to have earned more touches with his performance last week.

"I just never stop preparing and waiting for that moment to come," Benjamin said when asked about a possible expanded role in the offense. "I've always prepared as if I was the starting running back, not knowing what would happen. And I felt like that should be everyone's goal, to train like a starting running back. Whatever they decide to do or whatever they decide to put me in, I'm going to do to the best of my ability."

Benjamin's breakout performance leads this Week's NFC West Stock Watch.

RISING

Cardinals RB Eno Benjamin: At 5-foot-9 and 207 pounds, Benjamin doesn't mind getting his pad level down in pass protection, as he demonstrated when he demolished New Orleans defensive end Marcus Davenport near the goal line.

"In my mind, nah," Benjamin said when asked if he feels like he's a small back. "I definitely feel like I'm like 235, 6-1 for sure. That's the way I like to play in my mind."

Seahawks CB Ryan Neal: A 6-foot-3, 200-pound safety out of Southern Illinois, Neal filled up the stat sheet in last week's win over the Los Angeles Chargers, recording seven combined tackles, four pass breakups and an interception.

Neal's play was one of the reasons Seattle forced talented L.A. quarterback Justin Herbert into two turnovers and three sacks on the day, as the Seahawks held explosive Chargers to just 23 points in a runaway road win. Neal's 93.9 player grade by Pro Football Focus was the third-highest grade by the analytics website this week.

After a rough start this season, Seattle's defense has been playing better of late, holding teams to 16 points per contest over the past two games.

"Let's just be honest: No one thought we were going to be s---," Neal said.

Instead, the Seahawks enter Week 8 with a 4-3 record and on top of the division.

Seahawks WR Marquise Goodwin: The former Olympic long jumper picked up the slack when DK Metcalf went down with a knee injury on Sunday, posting four receptions for 67 receiving yards and two scores on five targets.

Goodwin's day also included this victory backflip.

Goodwin's two touchdown catches were the first two scores for the 31-year-old in a Seahawks uniform. While Metcalf is expected to miss minimal time, Goodwin gives QB Geno Smith another playmaker in the passing game.

FALLING

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo: The Eastern Illinois product has been up-and-down since taking over as the starter with Trey Lance out for the season. Garoppolo finished with two turnovers and his second safety of the year in his team's humbling loss at home last week against the Kansas City Chiefs. He was also sacked five times.

As receiver Brandon Aiyuk stated after San Francisco's setback, the 49ers have too many weapons to score just 23 points, especially with the addition of Christian McCaffrey via trade. Kyle Shanahan needs his quarterback to be a better distributor and decision-maker while running the offense. Garoppolo's interception rate of 2.2% is No. 14 among starting quarterbacks this year.

Cardinals WR A.J. Green: The 34-year-old veteran was active but did not play against the Saints last week, as Kingsbury opted to use Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch and Robbie Anderson instead. The reduced role could be a sign of things to come for Green, who has just 10 receptions for 56 receiving yards this season.

Green, who missed Arizona's win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 4 with a knee issue, is a potential trade target for the Green Bay Packers. It would make some sense for the Cardinals to sit the veteran receiver to keep him healthy, particularly with Anderson on the roster and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown expected to return to the lineup when he's fully recovered from a foot injury.

"We're going to work through that," Kingsbury told reporters in Arizona. "With all these pieces now, it's going to be a challenge for us to maximize who we have."

49ers CB Charvarius Ward: Playing against his former team and limited because of a groin injury, Ward struggled to keep up with Kansas City's pass-catchers. According to Pro Football Focus, Ward was targeted six times and allowed six receptions for 104 receiving yards, including a 57-yard reception by Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

With starting corner Emmanuel Moseley out for the year after suffering an ACL tear, San Francisco's defense is already thin at corner. Help could be on the way if Jason Verrett, returning from his own ACL tear, can get past lingering knee pain. But the 49ers need Ward to get healthy and play well.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

