Brock Purdy says it's 'important' 49ers bring back Brandon Aiyuk amid contract standoff

Brock Purdy did not have to wait until the end of the 2024 NFL Draft to learn his future, like he did in 2022 when the San Francisco 49ers made him the last overall pick. But the 49ers' starting quarterback admitted this week that he still watched with anxiety as trade rumors surfaced around his top two wide receivers, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.

"Obviously, you’re excited to get guys that you’re drafting, but at the same time, it’s like, ‘Dang, dude. We could have some kind of trade stuff happen and whatever,'" Purdy told reporters after a 49ers offseason practice Wednesday.

However, the draft came and went with both Samuel and Aiyuk still on the team. Samuel is entering the second year of a three-year contract extension worth up to $73.5 million that he signed before the 2022 season. Aiyuk, meanwhile, is looking for his own extension as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.

Samuel is at 49ers offseason team activities (OTAs) along with Purdy; Aiyuk is not. Attendance is voluntary, not mandatory, so Aiyuk will not face any punishment for his absence. Purdy made it clear he puts a high priority on seeing Aiyuk brought back with a new contract in order to keep the 49ers' talented offensive core together.

"I think it's extremely important," Purdy said. "He is a playmaker. Love throwing to him. Love B.A. as a person."

But Purdy also acknowledged those decisions belong with general manager John Lynch, who also drafted another wide receiver, Aiyuk's former Arizona State teammate Ricky Pearsall, in the first round of last month's draft.

"All of that is out of my control," Purdy said. "I'm showing up every day trying to get better with the new guys and the guys that are here and that is what it is. But hopefully, it gets settled soon."

