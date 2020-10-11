National Football League Alex Smith Makes Incredible Return 26 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

In an unbelievable moment on Sunday, Washington's Alex Smith took the field for the first time since suffering a possible career-ending, devastating lower-leg injury.

Smith entered the game at the 2-minute warning in the second quarter after starter Kyle Allen went down with an injury. Allen was cleared to return to start the second half, but Smith stayed in for the remainder of the game.

In the loss, the Washington Football team totaled 108 yards of offense. Smith finished the day completing 52.9 percent of his passes for 37 yards while getting sacked six times.

But the result was secondary to the moment. That was evident as Smith's family celebrated his return in the stands.

The 36-year old Smith began the 2020 the season on the active roster after recovering from breaking his fibula and tibia in his right leg on Nov. 18, 2018 against the Houston Texans.

Smith needed 17 surgeries and had to fight a sepsis infection that almost required amputation.

After an incredible comeback, Smith was promoted to backup earlier this week after former-starting quarterback Dwayne Haskins was demoted to third string.

Following the game, it was reported that Allen will be the starter next week if he is available to play, according to NBC Sport's J.P. Finlay.

Yet throughout the day Sunday, the sports world reacted to Smith's comeback, including his teammates:

