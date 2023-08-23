National Football League Aaron Rodgers' relationships with Jets WRs highlights latest 'Hard Knocks' Published Aug. 23, 2023 1:53 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The third episode of the New York Jets' season on "Hard Knocks" didn't provide any viral-worthy rants. Instead, it featured some high praise from the new face of the franchise as he spoke about one of the possible future faces of the franchise.

During a scene that showcased the Jets' joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, opposing linebacker Devin White questioned how things might go for Aaron Rodgers in New York.

"We played him three times, so I really kind of know [Rodgers]," White said. "Like, I know him. He ain't got Davante Adams though … That's what I'm saying. I don't know his guy right now. He got a lot of guys. I don't know his guy."

But Rodgers may have his Adams in New York. When former Jets receiver Braylon Edwards visited the Jets' joint practice with the Buccaneers, he asked Rodgers about second-year receiver Garrett Wilson.

"He's special," Rodgers replied after a montage of Wilson's highlights played. "He's so f---ing quick, I'm like missing the wrong shoulder. He gets out of his breaks so quick.

"Yeah, he's special, though. Best part is, he's a good dude. He's a good kid. He cares about it."

While Rodgers dropped praise on the 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year, not all of the team's wide receivers were so fortunate in the episode. As Wilson said that new Jets receiver Randall Cobb, who played several years in Green Bay, is like a "Rodgers translator," the veteran translated a message he heard from the quarterback.

"I was just talking to 12, or 8, and he was telling me we had a lot of mistakes in our room today," Cobb told the rest of the receiving group. "Just basic stuff. Little things, right? Like, we can't have that.

"It's all cool right now, but I'm telling you, one day he's going to lose his s---. It's going to happen if it continues to go the way it's going right now. If he don't trust you, he's not going to throw you the ball, I can promise you that. ... He does not like throwing interceptions. If he can't trust you're going to run the right route, he's not going to throw it."

The episode also focused on Cobb's close bond with Rodgers. The 33-year-old receiver admitted that when he walked off Lambeau Field in last season's regular-season finale, he thought it might've been the end of his career. But, like Rodgers, Cobb pushed aside thoughts of retirement and joined the quarterback in New York in May.

As Cobb shared that his family also has a close bond with Rodgers (the Jets QB is the godfather to one of his sons), they also showed the moment he and his wife told their two sons that they were expecting another baby.

"Mama, I wanna have a baby in my tummy, too," one of Cobb's sons said.

The episode also showed a harsh moment for one of the stars of the season, Quinnen Williams. As the star defensive tackle has reportedly dominated in practices so far in camp, he got a negative review about his physique from an opposing Buccaneers player.

"Mike Evans called me fat," the 6-foot-3, 303-pound Williams told a teammate. "I lost weight this offseason. Now, I'm self-conscious, bro."

"I would say … you're not skinny," a Jets teammate told Williams. "But I think you're fit for a non-skinny person."

In a pair of more lighthearted team moments, Jets owner Woody Johnson unveiled the new bling he got as he addressed his team.

"I got the inspiration from you," Johnson said as he wore a diamond necklace with his first name on it. "I’m inspired by you, of course. I’ve been doing this for a number of years, and when I see this, this August, and I see this team coming together, and the pieces we’ve added, and the development that I’ve seen so far, it’s absolutely incredible.

"We’ve got to take advantage. This doesn’t happen every day. And it’s all up to you guys and it’s all up to everybody in this room. And you’ve got 15 million fans out there that are so excited that they can barely contain themselves."

The necklace, which says "Woody and the Jets" in front and has "Think Big! August '23" inscribed on the back, is made of 80 carats of emerald and round cut diamonds, TMZ reported Wednesday.

The rookies also got a do-over on their performances from episode two. Many of the songs the rookies performed were received well, but undrafted receiver Jerome Kapp appeared to win the competition as his teammates roared in approval while he performed the final song Eminem sang in the movie "8 Mile."

The episode also featured the Jets' revamped running back room. Dalvin Cook made a brief cameo, and Breece Hall made an impression in his return to the practice field after last year's ACL injury. He was clocked as fast as 21 mph at one point while going out to catch passes.

"I've just got to keep doing what I've got to do," Hall said. "Obviously, I want to play the first week. I've just got to keep doing what I've got to do. I'll prove that once I touch the field, I can be a pretty effective player."

During the preseason game against the Buccaneers, Rodgers had some fun with backup Zach Wilson, teasing him about the headband he wears under his helmet (which Wilson said he has to wear due to sweat). Rodgers' teammates then teased him after Wilson ran for 35 yards on one play.

"Your day is over with for doing that, huh?" Mecole Hardman said to Rodgers.

"What are you talking about?" Rodgers said.

"You could learn something, man," Cobb told Rodgers.

