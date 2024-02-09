National Football League Super Bowl 2024: Everything to know, how to watch Chiefs-49ers matchup Published Feb. 9, 2024 6:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The San Francisco 49ers look for redemption, while the Kansas City Chiefs aim to become the first repeat champion in 19 years in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday night in Las Vegas.

The game is a highly anticipated rematch of the 2020 Super Bowl, which the Chiefs won, 31-20 when Patrick Mahomes led a comeback from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter, outscoring the 49ers 21-0 in the game's final segment.

The Niners are coming off a comeback of their own in the NFC Championship Game, where they trailed the Lions 24-7 at halftime but rallied to reach the franchise's eighth Super Bowl.

On the other side, the Chiefs have been in control in each of their playoff games so far this postseason, looking primed to be the first repeat champion in the NFL since the 2004-2005 Patriots won back-to-back crowns.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff.

How to watch Super Bowl LVIII:

+ The game will air on CBS and Nickelodeon at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, with the Nickelodeon broadcast representing a more family-oriented broadcast.

What to know about the matchup:

+ What do the 49ers need to do to win? Eric Williams explained why Brock Purdy needs to take some risks and the team needs to start strong. FOX Sports' research team also broke down the matchup by the numbers, while Chris "The Bear" Fallica gave his expert picks. Could Purdy win the Super Bowl MVP? He would be able to add his name to a pretty amazing list of past Super Bowl MVP winners. Purdy even earned a comparison to longtime NFL legend Drew Brees this week!

+ The Chiefs and 49ers both have several players, even some coaches, who will have legacies tied to this game. Ralph Vacchiano examined who will be impacted the most by the result of Super Bowl LVIII. Looking more at the present term, Colin Cowherd ranked the top-10 players in the game, while we also broke down whose contracts were the biggest bargains.

+ Former NFL scout Bucky Brooks put his scouting cap back on and answered five critical questions that the teams are facing in their quest to hoist the Lombardi trophy. Digging deeper, Eric Williams took a look into the ensuing battle of elite schemes between Kyle Shanahan and Steve Spagnuolo when a high-powered offense takes on a red-hot defense. Spagnuolo, though, has become more than a coach to his players, as Ralph Vacchiano notes. A prime example of that is star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who has gone to another level and shut down opposing offenses, all while not saying much at all.

+ The Chiefs' offense has struggled at times, but an underrated aspect of this run to the Super Bowl has been the play of the offensive linemen keeping Patrick Mahomes upright. Conversely, though, the receivers for Kansas City were a weak spot this season, a surprising sentiment for a once unstoppable offense. So, how did the Chiefs overcome that?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce? Say no more:

+ As much as Taylor Swift will be watched by millions Sunday, Travis Kelce promises to be one of the biggest X-factors on the field, but where does he stand in the debate of GOAT tight ends?

+ Greg Auman surveyed 35 Pro Bowlers for their takes on Swift's best songs from her seemingly endless list of hits. Those songs earned her more Grammy Awards this year, motivating Kelce to "bring home some hardware."

+ Reid, Kelce and Mahomes have all been asked about the pop icon, but although all three gave different answers, they all love her support. For the record, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell appreciates the music icon's support and respects her immense brand as well!

+ Kristin Juszczyk is designing some amazing Super Bowl outfits for the 49ers this year, but Swift will not be donning one from Juszczyk.

+ Travis Kelce's ties to Swift have made him a massive favorite on the betting market with bets on him to score outpacing both moneyline and spread bets COMBINED!

Best Bets:

+ With the game fast approaching, here are the five most popular bets on Super Bowl LVIII. If you are looking for a more fun group chat version to discuss with your friends, "Bear Bets" dropped some helpful picks to add to your cards. By the way, have you heard about the octopus bet?

+ Want a fun prop bet sheet to play with your friends at your Super Bowl party? Print out a copy of The Bear's Party Prop Sheet!

+ Looking for a leg up on your friends? Go inside the numbers with our latest betting trends.

+ Trying to decide which way to go Sunday? Here are the expert picks for the big game. Looking for more in-depth? Here are some fun expert prop bets to consider!

+ There have been some HUGE bets placed on the game already, but how big and who are they picking? Who are the expert sports bettors taking?

+ Don't see what you need? Check out our Super Bowl LVIII betting hub.

Editor's picks — our favorite pregame reads:

+ Though much improved overall, Kansas City's defense ranked No. 24 in rushing yards per play this season. Your move, Christian McCaffrey. (Read Eric Williams on Christian McCaffrey's advantage in the Super Bowl)

+ Kyle Shanahan's coaching tree has made impressions throughout the NFL. Here's why a 49ers' win in Super Bowl LVIII would strengthen those roots. (Read Ralph Vacchiano on Kyle Shanahan's building legacy.)

+ Collectively, Chiefs' wide receivers this season have had struggles we didn't see in previous years of the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes era. (Read Ben Arthur on how the Chiefs overcame their issues at wide receiver to reach the Super Bowl.)

+ There is no bigger game manager in the NFL than Patrick Mahomes. And, yes, Brock Purdy is a game manager, too. But that's a good thing. (Read Henry McKenna on why Patrick Mahomes is a bigger game manager than Brock Purdy.) Or read how Purdy can get rid of the game manager type-cast altogether with a win on Sunday. (Read Eric Williams on how Brock Purdy can shed the game manager label with a win.)

+ It's too early to tell if Patrick Mahomes will usurp Tom Brady as the greatest quarterback to ever play the game. But Mahomes is off to a banner start. (Read Carmen Vitali on the comparison between Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes six years into the NFL.)

+ The NFL just doesn't seem to value running backs anymore, but Christian McCaffrey has proven to be the exception to that fiscal rule. (Read Ralph Vacchiano on why Christian McCaffrey may be the exception to the rule of not paying running backs a big contract.)

