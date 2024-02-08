National Football League Kristin Juszczyk making custom Super Bowl outfits for 49ers — but not Taylor Swift Published Feb. 8, 2024 5:35 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Kristin Juszczyk, who is the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, has long had a penchant for making custom NFL-themed clothing, usually themed around her husband as something she can wear herself to his games. But this past season, Kristin branched out into making custom outfits for other high-profile NFL fans or wives and girlfriends of players.

That's how Kristin's designs went viral — when none other than Taylor Swift wore a custom Kristin-designed jacket to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, play in the Kansas City Chiefs' wild-card round playoff game against the Miami Dolphins.

Kristin's social media reach immediately skyrocketed thanks to the "Taylor Swift effect," and soon, she had secured her own licensing deal with the NFL to use the league's logos on her custom-designed clothes.

"Adrenaline, so much adrenaline, and happiness," Kristin told NBC recently when asked about her reaction to watching Swift wear one of her designs. "She single-handedly catapulted my career. I've been at this for years, when I saw her walk out in that jacket it brought me to tears."

Kristin said Brittany Mahomes, wife of star Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and one of the recipients of a Kristin-designed outfit, reached out about Kristin making custom jackets for both her and Swift.

When Swift's jacket went viral, a very proud Kyle stepped in, responding to social media posts about the jacket to tag his wife with the same enthusiasm with which he blocks defenders on the football field.

But don't expect to see Swift in any Kristin Juszczyk-designed clothing at Super Bowl LVIII as the Chiefs take on the 49ers.

"We're big supporters of Taylor, but not this week," Kyle Juszczyk jokingly told NFL Media.

Instead, both Kyle and Kristin have both separately confirmed that Kyle himself will be the one wearing one of his wife's designs as he enters Alligiant Stadium for Sunday's big game.

"I've been so proud," Kyle Juszczyk told NFL Media. "For her, she's obviously so excited. She's been very stressed. She's had a lot to do. But it's all good stuff. And so happy that so many different people have reached out to her. … It's been so cool to see her get that recognition for something that she's truly talented at."

Kristin is currently making her first officially licensed product to be sold – a Super Bowl 58 jacket that will be auctioned off with the money going to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. She also made similar custom vests for Kyle's teammates, Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey, in honor of them being named FedEx Air and Ground players for 2023.

Other famous faces at the Super Bowl could be wearing Kristin Juszczyk's designs as well — we'll just have to wait and see.

