NFL reaches licensing deal with Kristin Juszczyk after outfit designs go viral

Kyle Juszczyk is headed to the Super Bowl, and his wife Kristin Juszczyk and her viral outfits will be there with him — and at many more games to come.

Kristin has reached a licensing agreement with the NFL to use league and team logos on her designs, Sportico reported Tuesday, just two days after San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle helped his team to a 34-31 comeback win over the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game.

Kristin's custom jersey-themed outfits that she has made for herself and others — including Kyle's teammate Deebo Samuel — have gained attention in recent weeks. But they really took off into the viral stratosphere when pop star Taylor Swift showed up at the frigid Miami Dolphins-Kansas City Chiefs wild card game with a custom Kristin-made puffer jacket themed after Swift's boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

That gave Kristin a new level of attention, as she gained nearly 500,000 Instagram followers in a matter of days after the game — dwarfing the follower growth of any NFL player over that time. An excited Kyle commented under several social media posts letting the world know of his wife's handiwork.

Other Kristin Juszczyk designs include a bomber jacket themed after Detroit Lions star Aidan Hutchinson that was worn by actor and Lions fan Taylor Lautner, as well as a Patrick Mahomes-themed jacket worn by Mahomes' wife Brittany.

Kristin herself modeled her latest Kyle-themed design at the NFC Championship Game.

She'll now have one more chance to show off when the Super Bowl between the Chiefs and 49ers takes place in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.

And now it appears there will be plenty more outfits in the works thanks to her new licensing deal.

