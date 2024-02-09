National Football League 2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: The Group Chat's favorite Super Bowl prop bets Published Feb. 9, 2024 12:39 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Are you looking to bet on Super Bowl LVIII?

Of course you are.

With that, you'll want to listen to The Group Chat segment in each episode of "Bear Bets," this week, as the fellas break down several ways to bet the Big Game.

FOX Sports' Chris "The Bear" Fallica and Geoff Schwartz, along with Sam Panayotovich and Will Hill, had a lot of thoughts on their favorite general prop bets for Sunday's game.

Are there any specific first touchdown or first turnover wagers you have for Sunday's game?

The Bear: Fumble to be first turnover +135

"Patrick Mahomes hasn't thrown a pick in a playoff game since that debacle against the Bengals in the [2021] AFC Championship game where it was just a complete meltdown. He typically doesn't throw picks in the playoffs. So odds of him throwing an interception are probably slim. Yeah, Brock Purdy could throw one but I think you got a good chance of maybe a strip sack or maybe a wide receiver gets a ball knocked out."

Sammy P: First touchdown to be a rushing touchdown +130

"If it's San Francisco inside the 5-yard line, it's gonna be Christian McCaffrey. Christian McCaffrey, Christian McCaffrey, likely in terms of first, second and third down. So I thought -160 passing was way too expensive."

In the lead-up to kickoff on Sunday, there are plenty of other sports to wager on. Do you plan on tying any bets from those games with the Super Bowl? If so, what wagers do you like?

Sammy P: Caitlin Clark's total points against Nebraska +3.5 vs. Travis Kelce's first - half receiving yards

"I remind everybody, Caitlin Clark just scored 38 points against Nebraska a week ago. She could get 40 against Nebraska. If I can get 40 from Caitlin Clark, I get the 3.5. Now, Travis Kelce needs 44 yards in the first half to beat me. So I will be betting Caitlin Clark through a ‘proxy' in Vegas."

The Bear: Caitlin Clark total 3-pointers vs. Nebraska +0.5 vs. Kelce’s total receptions

"You figure she's good for at least six 3-pointers, maybe seven with how many shots she takes, the fact that Nebraska's gonna play defense and, and then the game goes up and down. She can have seven 3-pointers and Kelce can't have more than seven receptions in the game."

The Bear: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander -12.5 points against Kings vs. Marquez Valdes-Scantling receiving yards

"When I was looking at the game logs the other night, like, there's a really good chance he puts up 40 points on Sunday against Sacramento, who doesn't play much defense. He had 43 the last time that he played them. … You could see him go ballistic on Super Bowl Sunday, put up 40, 45 points, somewhere like that."

The Gatorade color that's poured on the winning head coach is one of the most popular prop bets of the Super Bowl each year. Do any of you have plays or tips for that?

Schwartz: Be cognizant of the jersey colors

"So I asked one year, the trainers who make the Gatorade, what is the general philosophy of Gatorade color when it comes to the Super Bowl? If you look at the winners of this and the winning color, it tends to sort of depend on which team wins and what color they're wearing. If they're wearing a white jersey, they tend to not have colors of Gatorade that would stay in the jersey during the game. It tends to not be yellow, red or orange because if you drink red Gatorade or orange Gatorade during a game and it dribbles down, it stains your jersey.

"So vote on it this way, if you want to if you think the team in white the Niners are gonna win think purple, think blue. Those don't stain, think clearer. The Chiefs the last time they wore red, orange was the color because orange won't bleed obviously it's a red jersey."

What other props do you like in Super Bowl LVIII

Sammy P: A QB to win Super Bowl MVP -230

"Considering that like 10 of the last 14 MVPs have been quarterbacks, you have your occasional Cooper Kupp, Julian Edelman and I think was it Malcolm Smith? But those are outliers."

Hill: Chiefs + 0.5 in first quarter

"It's hard to win the first quarter. Nobody's trying to win the first quarter. So, whether it's 7-7 or 3-3, if you're up three, or you're up seven, there's a lot of ways to win this. There are very few ways to lose this."

Schwartz: There will be an Octopus (a player who scored a touchdown and a two-point on the next play) +1400

"Do we think we have an octopus with like Travis Kelce scoring a touchdown and a two-point conversion? … +1400 is worth an octopus wager on like Travis Kelce getting a touchdown and then converting the two-point conversion or someone like Deebo Samuel or McCaffrey even doing that."

