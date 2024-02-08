National Football League Ranking the top 10 players in Super Bowl LVIII Published Feb. 8, 2024 4:31 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Super Bowl LVIII will feature star power across the board, as the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take part in a rematch of Super Bowl LIV.

How do these stars stack up against one another?

Colin Cowherd ranked the 10 best players in Super Bowl LVIII on Thursday's edition of "The Herd."

10. Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed

Colin's thoughts: "In an argument for the best corner, he allowed one touchdown in coverage, including the playoffs, all season in a conference that has all the good quarterbacks. If you threw against him, you completed 52% of your throws and had a 62 passer rating. Total athlete, strong for a corner."

9. 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

Colin's thoughts: "PFF had him as the No. 2 wide receiver. I gotta be honest with you, I thought he'd be a good player: I didn't think he'd be this good. He has been sensational, getting better. The NFL gets handed about a dozen-to-15 receivers from college every year that are good, but I knew Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Stefon Diggs, there's guys you kind of know early. Brandon Aiyuk has become a star, highest graded offensive player for the Niners this year."

8. 49ers TE George Kittle

Colin's thoughts: "It's hard to stack up him [Kittle] and Kelce. I think Kelce has had more big moments in big games, some of that's just Mahomes. Kittle was the highest graded tight end this year to PFF. He led all tight ends with 1,000 receiving yards. He will end up in Canton, Ohio, one of the top seven-eight tight ends I've ever seen."

7. Chiefs DT Chris Jones

Colin's thoughts: "After Aaron Donald, [he's the] best interior D-Lineman [over the] last half decade. No. 1 rated postseason interior lineman, 28.5 sacks over the last two years. I don't know how long he's going to be in Kansas City, but Chris is just better and better and better. Now, they've drafted pretty well on the defensive front, so he's harder to double-team, but I wouldn't be shocked if he doesn't have a big impact Sunday."

6. 49ers WR Deebo Samuel

Colin's thoughts: "What a unique player. [He] led all receivers in rushing four of five years. Not sure exactly how you defend him. Here's the greatest number on Deebo Samuel. When he plays, the Niners win 70% of their games. When he doesn't, despite all the talent here, they win 47% [of their games]. That is a game-changer. That is a playmaker."

5. Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

Colin's thoughts: "Like Gronk, he almost guarantees to be better in big games. [He] led all tight ends in catches, yards this season, including the playoffs. J-Mac and I thought ‘You know, it’s getting near the end, and he's been just absolutely phenomenal.' The Baltimore game was one for the ages. So Travis Kelce, just like Gronk, you're starting to doubt him, wobbling a little, and then he surpasses some of his best games ever."

Kelce, CMC, Kittle highlight Colin's Top 10 non-Mahomes players in SBLVIII

4. 49ers DE Nick Bosa

Colin's thoughts: "He has 10 sacks in 11 career playoff games. He led the Niners in tackles, pressure, sacks. Of the Bosa brothers, he's the one that just continually shows up on Sunday and is an absolute nightmare for offensive lines."

3. 49ers LT Trent Williams

Colin's thoughts: "Short list, [he's the] best left tackle ever. Five hundred seventeen times this year, he had to pass block, he allowed zero sacks. [And] 79 times in the postseason he has pass blocked, he has allowed zero sacks. In fact, he's only allowed two pressures. He is an all-timer, great guy, second-highest graded offensive tackle in the league this season. Getting up there, won't be around for very long, probably two-to-three more great years."

2. 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey

Colin's thoughts: "In an offensive league, he is the best running back, and I don't think it's that close. Thirty-eight touchdowns in 32 games with the Niners, on a short list of the most versatile running backs in league history, most scrimmage yards, most touchdowns. You stop him, you go a long way in stopping this loaded San Francisco team."

1. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Colin's thoughts: "He is the first quarterback in league history with no interceptions in six straight playoff games against many good defenses, often on the road. [He's the] highest rated quarterback this season, according to PFF, and that is with one elite wide receiver. He is a remarkable all-time talent, certainly in the argument now if he wins Sunday as the greatest quarterback we've ever seen, and he just recently entered his prime."

