National Football League What Travis Kelce, Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes have said about Taylor Swift Published Feb. 8, 2024 4:23 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been fielding a lot of questions about his relationship with pop music megastar Taylor Swift this past week.

But he doesn't mind, and neither does QB Patrick Mahomes or head coach Andy Reid.

All three high-profile members of the Chiefs have been effusive in their praise of Swift when asked about her during media availabilities this week as they prepare to defend their Super Bowl title against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Here's what they're saying about K.C.'s newest high-profile fan and her relationship with Kelce — and Patrick's wife, Brittany Mahomes.

Kelce's thoughts on the newfound attention

When asked by a reporter — who was specifically sent to the Super Bowl to cover Kelce and Swift — about what goes into the public's fascination with all things "Taylor and Travis," Kelce gave a heartfelt answer.

"The values that we stand for," Kelce said. "Just who we are as people. We love to shine a light on others, shine a light around the people that help and support us, and on top of that, I feel we both just have a love for life."

Andy Reid's thoughts on Swift, advice to Kelce

Kelce holds his coach in very high regard, having been with Reid for his entire 13-year professional playing career. Reid's stamp of approval of Swift definitely helps, and the longtime coach has been nothing but complimentary about Swift, a Philadelphia-area native who Reid first met years ago when he was coaching the Eagles.

"She's a good girl," Reid said at Monday's Super Bowl Opening Night. "Humble."

When asked about any relationship advice he had given Kelce, Reid again kept things simple:

What Travis Kelce has learned about fame

Kelce has drawn rave reviews on social media for how he has handled the Swift-related attention this week. It's no easy task, even for someone who was already an NFL superstar before the relationship, as Kelce himself admitted.

That dynamic has even caught the attention of Kelce's Super Bowl opposing counterpart, Niners TE and close friend George Kittle.

Kelce welcomes the Swifties to Chiefs Kingdom

As for his girlfriend's expansive fanbase, Kelce has nothing but positive things to say about the Swifties.

"Taylor has an unbelievable fanbase that follows her and supports her throughout her life," Kelce said. "It's been fun to gather the Swifties into Chiefs Kingdom and open them up to the football world and sports world, and it's been cool to just experience that."

Kelce making sure he has his money right

The first Super Bowl to take place in Las Vegas is set to be one of the most expensive ever, and even a multimillionaire dating one of the world's most prolific celebrities is feeling the squeeze. Kelce told his brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce, on the most recent episode of their podcast that the main difference in preparing for this Super Bowl compared to previous ones is dealing with the cost.

"I’m not really doing much different other than just counting how much money I’m spending on this damn Super Bowl for family and friends to come," Travis said. "Just making sure I’m on top of those finances and losing all this money."

The cost of box seats at the Super Bowl has become a topic of discussion as both Travis and Jason's mother Donna and 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey's mother Lisa have both hinted that luxury suites at Allegiant Stadium for the Super Bowl may be too expensive even for them.

Patrick Mahomes? Confirmed Swiftie

The Chiefs' star quarterback is not just a fan of Swift's music. He's a big fan of Swift as a person, especially amid the pop star's newfound friendship with Mahomes' wife, Brittany.

