National Football League 2025 NFL Week 6 Buzz: Packers WR Watson Back at Practice After January ACL Tear Published Oct. 6, 2025 4:19 p.m. ET

Who's starting, who's hurt, and who's on the move?

NFL news is nonstop, and we're breaking it all down week by week this season.

Here's the latest on what's happening around the league entering Week 6:

Packers' Watson returns to practice

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson has returned to practice as he moves a step closer to playing again after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament nine months ago.

"I’ve got to knock a little bit of rust off, obviously," Watson said after Monday’s practice. "Been a while since I was able to go out there and play football."

Watson tore his right ACL on Jan. 5 during the Packers’ 24-22 loss to Chicago that closed their 2024 regular season. The Packers placed him on the physically unable to perform list before this season.

His return to practice starts a 21-day window before the Packers must activate him in order for him to play this year.

Watson, a 2022 second-round pick from North Dakota State, has 98 career catches for 1,653 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also has two career touchdown runs.

Patriots reportedly lose RB Gibson to ACL tear

The Patriots have lost kick returner and third-string running back Antonio Gibson to a torn ACL, per ESPN. He suffered the injury to his knee in Sunday's win against the Bills, after taking additional snaps at running back. Gibson was filling in for starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who has fumbled the ball three times since Week 3, including against Buffalo – that leads the league.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

