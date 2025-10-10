National Football League
Ja’Marr Chase Questionable for Bengals vs. Packers With Illness
National Football League

Ja’Marr Chase Questionable for Bengals vs. Packers With Illness

Updated Oct. 10, 2025 9:14 p.m. ET

After logging two full practices, Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's Week 6 status is now in question after the All-Pro missed Friday's session.

Chase is listed as questionable for Sunday's road game against the Green Bay Packers due to an undisclosed illness, according Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. 

While it remains to be seen if Chase takes the field, the 25-year-old WR's status will certainly be worth monitoring entering the weekend. Should he miss the game, Cincinnati won't have the opportunity to see how he meshes with new acquisition, quarterback Joe Flacco.

Instead, Flacco, acquired from the Browns on Tuesday, will see his quick transition into Cincy's QB1 as a chance to find chemistry with wideout Tee Higgins, running back Chase Brown and the rest of his new offense.

Chase leads the team after five games in receptions and targets (32/45), receiving yards (374) and receiving touchdowns (three), potentially leaving Flacco and the Bengals with a big void to fill if he's ruled out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Cincinnati Bengals
Ja'Marr Chase
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NFL Week 6 Buzz: Cardinals' Kyler Murray Questionable; Brock Bowers Update

2025 NFL Week 6 Buzz: Cardinals' Kyler Murray Questionable; Brock Bowers Update

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes