Ja’Marr Chase Questionable for Bengals vs. Packers With Illness

After logging two full practices, Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's Week 6 status is now in question after the All-Pro missed Friday's session.

Chase is listed as questionable for Sunday's road game against the Green Bay Packers due to an undisclosed illness, according Bengals head coach Zac Taylor.

While it remains to be seen if Chase takes the field, the 25-year-old WR's status will certainly be worth monitoring entering the weekend. Should he miss the game, Cincinnati won't have the opportunity to see how he meshes with new acquisition, quarterback Joe Flacco.

Instead, Flacco, acquired from the Browns on Tuesday, will see his quick transition into Cincy's QB1 as a chance to find chemistry with wideout Tee Higgins, running back Chase Brown and the rest of his new offense.

Chase leads the team after five games in receptions and targets (32/45), receiving yards (374) and receiving touchdowns (three), potentially leaving Flacco and the Bengals with a big void to fill if he's ruled out.

