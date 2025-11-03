2025 NFL Week 10 Buzz: Jets WR Garrett Wilson Returning to Practice

Who's starting, who's hurt, and who's on the move?

NFL news is nonstop, and we're breaking it all down week by week this season.

Here's the latest on what's happening around the league entering Week 10:

Jets WR Garrett Wilson close to returning

After missing the past two games with a knee injury suffered in the Jets' Week 6 loss to the Broncos, Wilson is gearing up for a return following the team's Week 9 bye. Head coach Aaron Glenn announced Wilson will practice for the first time since Week 6, as the club prepares to take on the Browns on Sunday. Wilson still leads the Jets with 36 receptions for 395 yards and four touchdowns.

"I'm looking forward to him getting out to practice," Glenn said Monday. "Let's see how that goes during the week. I don't want to place too much on him right now. But I'm excited about him getting out there."

Commanders give updates on QB Jayden Daniels, WR Terry McLaurin, more

Head coach Dan Quinn does not have a timetable for Daniels to return following his gruesome left arm injury on Monday Night Football against the Seahawks. Quinn also doesn't foresee McLaurin being able to play Week 10 against the Lions after re-injuring his quad in Week 9. Additionally, cornerback Marshon Lattimore will miss the rest of the season after tearing his ACL against the Seahawks, per Quinn.

Packers WR Matthew Golden considered day-to-day

Golden's status will be one to watch as the rookie wide receiver nurses a shoulder injury following Sunday's loss to the Panthers, according to head coach Matt LaFleur.

Chargers' offense in flux after two notable injury updates

Head coach Jim Harbaugh announced that the team isn't likely to open the window for rookie running back Omarion Hampton (ankle) to return from IR until after the Chargers' Week 12 bye. Hampton, who was placed on IR after getting hurt in Week 5, was spotted in a walking boot after the team's Week 8 win over the Vikings. Harbaugh also announced standout left tackle Joe Alt will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a second high-ankle sprain on his right leg. Alt previously missed three games with the same injury after getting hurt in the first quarter in Week 4.

Bears' defensive line depth takes a hit

Chicago edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo will miss the rest of the season after tearing his Achilles against the Bengals, per NFL Network. Odeyingbo, a key free-agent signing this past offseason, started all eight games and accumulated one sack, 21 tackles and four QB hits in his first year with the Bears.

49ers lose standout rookie edge rusher for season

Mykel Williams tore his ACL during the fourth quarter of Sunday's win over the Giants and will miss the remainder of the season, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Bengals RB Samaje Perine is week-to-week

Perine has been limited after suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 9 but is considered week-to-week.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!