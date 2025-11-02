Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Exits in Air Cast With Elbow Injury vs. Seahawks

Commanders star quarterback Jayden Daniels exited Sunday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks after suffering a left arm injury in the fourth quarter.

Daniels' injury occurred after he was sacked on second-and-goal. The QB was brought down after a short scramble and tried to brace himself with his left arm, which brutally bent backwards at the elbow.

Commanders trainers immediately placed Daniels' arm in an air cast to immobilize it as players from both teams surrounded him and took a knee. Daniels was embraced by Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner, one of his closest friends on the team, before walking off with trainers to the locker room.

After the game, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn had few details to share about the injury, clarifying that it was to Daniels' left elbow.

At the time of the run, the Commanders were down 38-7 with 7:39 left in the fourth quarter. Quinn said that in "hindsight," not having Daniels in the game would have made sense.

Daniels left the game 16-of-22 for 153 yards and one interception.

Daniels has already missed three games this season between a hamstring injury and sprained left knee. He returned on Sunday night after a one-game absence that saw him miss Washington's loss to the Chiefs last Monday.

Next week, the Commanders host the Detroit Lions (FOX, 4:25 p.m. ET) in "America's Game of the Week."