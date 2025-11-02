National Football League
Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Exits in Air Cast With Elbow Injury vs. Seahawks
National Football League

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Exits in Air Cast With Elbow Injury vs. Seahawks

Updated Nov. 3, 2025 12:04 a.m. ET

Commanders star quarterback Jayden Daniels exited Sunday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks after suffering a left arm injury in the fourth quarter.

Daniels' injury occurred after he was sacked on second-and-goal. The QB was brought down after a short scramble and tried to brace himself with his left arm, which brutally bent backwards at the elbow.

Commanders trainers immediately placed Daniels' arm in an air cast to immobilize it as players from both teams surrounded him and took a knee. Daniels was embraced by Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner, one of his closest friends on the team, before walking off with trainers to the locker room.

After the game, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn had few details to share about the injury, clarifying that it was to Daniels' left elbow.

At the time of the run, the Commanders were down 38-7 with 7:39 left in the fourth quarter. Quinn said that in "hindsight," not having Daniels in the game would have made sense.

Daniels left the game 16-of-22 for 153 yards and one interception.

Daniels has already missed three games this season between a hamstring injury and sprained left knee. He returned on Sunday night after a one-game absence that saw him miss Washington's loss to the Chiefs last Monday.

Next week, the Commanders host the Detroit Lions (FOX, 4:25 p.m. ET) in "America's Game of the Week."

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Eagles Acquire Two-Time Pro Bowl Cornerback

2025 NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Eagles Acquire Two-Time Pro Bowl Cornerback

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 World Series Image 2025 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes