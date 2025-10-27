National Football League
2025 NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Rams Get Cornerback Help From Titans
National Football League

2025 NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Rams Get Cornerback Help From Titans

Updated Oct. 27, 2025 1:25 p.m. ET

We're in the home stretch of trade season in the NFL.

The trade deadline is just about a week away. Teams will have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 4, to make a deal in order to strengthen their rosters for the second half of the season, or sell high on players who might hit free agency in the offseason. 

So, with the final countdown to the NFL trade deadline on, here are all the latest trades and rumors across the league. 

Oct. 27

Los Angeles Rams acquire CB Roger McCreary from Tennessee Titans

Key stats: 33 total tackles, one interception, two passes defended in eight games this season

What else is involved: The Rams will give the Titans a fifth-round pick, which was initially Tennessee's pick. Los Angeles will also receive a sixth-round pick as part of the deal.

Why it matters: The Rams look like a strong threat to contend in the NFC, holding a 5-2 record following their Week 8 bye. But their defense could use a little help, ranking 13th in total defense and 14th in passing defense as of Monday. The Rams have also been thin at cornerback ever since Ahkello Witherspoon suffered a broken collarbone in Week 2. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!


 

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Giants RB Cam Skattebo Carted Off With Ankle Injury vs. Eagles, Taken to Hospital

Giants RB Cam Skattebo Carted Off With Ankle Injury vs. Eagles, Taken to Hospital

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 World Series Image 2025 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes