2025 NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Rams Get Cornerback Help From Titans

We're in the home stretch of trade season in the NFL.

The trade deadline is just about a week away. Teams will have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 4, to make a deal in order to strengthen their rosters for the second half of the season, or sell high on players who might hit free agency in the offseason.

So, with the final countdown to the NFL trade deadline on, here are all the latest trades and rumors across the league.

Oct. 27

Los Angeles Rams acquire CB Roger McCreary from Tennessee Titans

Key stats: 33 total tackles, one interception, two passes defended in eight games this season

What else is involved: The Rams will give the Titans a fifth-round pick, which was initially Tennessee's pick. Los Angeles will also receive a sixth-round pick as part of the deal.

Why it matters: The Rams look like a strong threat to contend in the NFC, holding a 5-2 record following their Week 8 bye. But their defense could use a little help, ranking 13th in total defense and 14th in passing defense as of Monday. The Rams have also been thin at cornerback ever since Ahkello Witherspoon suffered a broken collarbone in Week 2.

